Sarah Hickenbottom has not been able to play tennis full-time this year, but she has played herself into the Area Tournament.
The third-seeded Nipomo senior breezed into the semifinals of the inaugural Ocean League Girls Tennis Tournament Tuesday. Singles took place at Pioneer Valley High School. The first two doubles rounds took place at the Minami Center. Quarterfinals were at Pioneer Valley.
The top six singles and doubles finishers from the Ocean League tourney, the first since schools in that league switched from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section, will advance to the Area tourney, so Hickenbottom is in regardless of how she fares in the semis, that will start at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pioneer Valley.
"I think I played pretty well today, especially for being out part of the season," said Hickenbottom.
"I was kind of in and out (of action) all season, with an arm injury for one, with sickness for another and then there was some personal stuff."
Hickenbottom seemed in the groove Tuesday, winning 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals after drawing a first-round bye.
"My forehand worked pretty well today and I hit some good drop shots, especially with this wind," she said.
Finals are due to start in the early afternoon Thursday at Pioneer Valley. Quarterfinals losers will play consolation matches Thursday to determine fifth and sixth places.
Top singles seed Sierra Redman of Morro Bay and No. 2 Izzi Marshall of Mission Prep stayed unbeaten for the year and advanced easily into the semis. No. 4 Avery Munster of Mission Prep also earned a semifinals berth.
"I was really happy with the way things went today," said Marshall.
"My favorite part of playing tennis is my friends on the team, and we have an awesome coach, coach Patience (Santos)."
Top seeded Natalie Kissee and Sammy Vaicius of Templeton earned a semifinals doubles berth. Summer Peterseim and Kaylyn Continente of Mission Prep got in by beating a previously unbeaten Morro Bay tandem 6-2, 6-4.
Maeve McKiernan and Camryn Stout of Mission Prep rallied for a 4-6, 6-3 (10-6) win in the quarters to advance. Sage Gleason and Chloe Ehrke of Templeton won in the last match to finish Thursday. The pair's score was unkown at press time.
Santa Maria won just two league matches, but the Saints will have two players in consolation matches Thursday with a shot to advance, fifth-seeded Karyme Calderon and unseeded Jackie Solano.
Pioneer Valley was winless this year but two Panthers, Viola Vercelli and Sara Nuno, made it into the second round in singles Tuesday.
The Area Tournament will take pace Oct. 26 and 27 at San Luis Obispo High School. Ocean League coaches said representatives from the Ocean League, the Mountain League (which also consists of area schools, Central Section newcomers) and another unspecified league will take part.
The top four from the Area Tournament will compete in the Central Section Individual Tournament. Morro Bay won the team Ocean League championship.