The Righetti boys water polo team has been the dominant team in its league for decades and, before its move to the CIF Central Section early last year, the Warriors won multiple Southern Section divisional titles.
These guys aren't bad swimmers, either.
If the Warriors win at the Mountain League Finals Thursday, they will have claimed their third consecutive league championship, the prior two coming at the PAC 8 League Finals when they were in the Southern Section.
"That's if we can pull it off," Righetti coach Kyle Shaffer said by phone Wednesday night with a chuckle. "The guys know they'll have work to do."
Dual meet and league finals results have equal bearing on the final league standings. Right now, Righetti is in first place, Arroyo Grande is second and Nipomo is third.
There are 18 members of the Righetti swim team, and all 18 of them are in the Righetti water polo program that Shaffer oversees.
They will have to overcome a 43-18 margin that Arroyo Grande built up in the diving portion of the league finals. Righetti's two divers, Chase Cone and Carson Sharp, finished eighth and 10th, respectively.
Righetti shrugged off the 20-6 deficit it faced after the diving in a dual meet at Arroyo Grande in the last dual meet of the season, and the Warriors beat the Eagles 189-125 to finish the dual meet season unbeaten. Cone, the lone Righetti diver, finished third after all of three practices beforehand.
Like the other Righetti swim team members, Cone is part of a heavy-training water polo program.
"Water polo is a year-round sport here," Shaffer said. "There are a couple of breaks (in the yearly training) but not many.
"We only dedicate a couple of months a year to swimming training. Spending a lot of time in the water helps, but obviously there are differences between training for water polo and training for swimming."
Righetti hasn't shown any one particularly dominating swimmer this year, but the team's depth has been outstanding.
Simon Goldin, Ean Weaver and Trey Watkins, in particular, have garnered a lot of points for the Warriors this year. All were mainstays for the 2018 water polo team that won the inaugural Mountain League championship and made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 title game last fall.
"Those three might not win any individual events (Thursday), but they should finish in the top three, and they'll all swim in a couple of relays," said Shaffer.
Shaffer said most of his swimmers have already hit the qualifying marks for the CIF Central Section Preliminaries. Righetti competes in the Central Section's Division 2. Central Section qualifying marks are much more lenient than Southern Section ones.
"If we can improve our times at the league finals, we'll improve our seeding," for the sectional preliminaries, said Shaffer.
The Central Section prelims and finals will take place May 3 and 4 at Clovis West High School.
Baseball
VCA 8, Villanova Prep 5
The Lions ended the regular season with a win as Andrew Sparlin hit a solo home run.
Dylan Fulton earned the win on the mound as the Lions finish the regular season 9-7-1 overall. They are the second seed out of the Coast Valley League after finishing in second place.
Fulton also doubled. Timmy Trenkle started on the mound for the Lions and threw well before Fulton came on in relief.
The game wrapped up quickly, finishing in 1 hour, 40 minutes.
Track and field
Santa Ynez clinches girls title
The Santa Ynez girls track and field team clinched the Channel League title and stayed unbeaten in league after hosting a three-team meet with San Marcos and Dos Pueblos.
Santa Ynez Varsity girls remain undefeated on the entire season and are Channel League Champions.
"We are the first team at our school to win a championship in the new league," Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho said.
Neta Ofiaeli helped the Pirates' 4x100 relay team win. She also won the girls triple jump, 100 meters, and 200 meters.
"She also broke our school record last Saturday at the Russell Cup with a converted yard to meter time of 12.66," said Coelho. "Today was her first time ever doing the triple jump, and was less than six inches away from breaking the school record."
Amelia Villa was also on the girls 4x100 relay and she won the long jump with a new PR of 16-03, and took second place in the 200 and the 100.
Quincy Valle won and got a PR in the pole vault with a 9-6, and won the shot put at 34 feet.
Jasper Kadlec won the 100 in 11.48, the 200 in 23.23, the long jump with a 19-07.75 and Triple Jump 41-00.5.
Dean Tipolt won the shot put with a 42-4.5, and tied for second place in the discus with a 117.
"These five athletes stood out in all of their events today," Coelho said. "The girls team today was exceptional in every event, and they all rallied and supported each other throughout the meet to keep the motivation high. I want to give many thanks for all the hard work of all my coaching staff, and helping all our athletes perform at their best level."