Nipomo's boys swimming team bid farewell to the CIF Southern Section by winning the 2018 Division 3 championship at the Riverside Aquatic Center on May 10.
After a second-place finish in 2017, the Titans figured they had a good chance to win it all in 2018. Turned out, they were correct. The Nipomo swim team's saga is No. 5 among the top Santa Maria Times sports stories for the year.
Nipomo, along with most of the area sports programs, eventually became a member of the CIF Central Section. The 2018-19 season is the inaugural Central Section one for the new section members.
Nipomo had several divers, runner-up Yorba Linda had none and that is a big reason the Titans won the 2018 Southern Section Division 3 swimming and diving title. The Titans out-scored the Mustangs 46-0 in diving. Nipomo edged Yorba Linda 241-228.5 for the sectional title.
Jordan Cramer (fourth place), Jayden Martinez (sixth) and Asher Pole (seventh) all placed in diving for the Titans.
Afterward, Nipomo coach Cody King called his team's winning performance at the sectional championships, "A total team effort."
King said, "It was good to see the 200 freestyle relay team get into the finals and score points. The breaststroke isn't Peyton Kiunke's best event, but we looked at the entry times from last year and we figured Peyton had a chance to score more points in that than in some of his other, better events."
The coach said, "Selfless acts like that," helped the Titans to the team title.
Kiunke and teammate Austin Aguirre scored big for the Titans in the 100 breaststroke. They finished second and fourth respectively. Nipomo scored in nine of the 11 events.
Blake Simpson was the only Nipomo individual champion. He won the 500 freestyle in 4 minutes, 34.54 seconds.
Yorba Linda led Nipomo 176-173.5 going into the 100 breaststroke, the penultimate event of the meet. Kiunke, with his second-place finish, and Aguirre, with his fourth, gave Nipomo 19 and 17 points respectively and the Titans out-scored the Mustangs 36-0 in the event.
Nipomo stayed close enough to Yorba Linda in the meet finale, the 400 freestyle relay, to win the title. Yorba Linda finished third. The Nipomo quartet of Aguirre, Simpson, Kiunke and Wyatt Marsalek combined to finish fifth.
The Titans, 200 freestyle relay team of Josh Ditenhoefer, Simpson, Kiunke and Hudson Blake finished 13th, good enough to score points.
Nipomo had a lot of depth in the open events, and that helped lift the Titans to the title.
Marsalek finished fourth behind Simpson in the 500. Kiunke (ninth) and Blake (14th) gave the Titans solid points in the 50 freestyle.