041819 Mountain swimming 03.jpg

Blake Simpson, of Nipomo, and Righetti's Ean Weaver shake hands after they finished 1-2 in the 200 Individual Medley, during the Mountain League swimming championships at Arroyo Grande High School, on Thursday.

 Len Wood, Staff

SWIMMING

Mountain League Finals

At Arroyo Grande High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. San Luis Obispo 451; 2. Paso Robles 409; 3. Arroyo Grande 356; 4. Nipomo 250; 5. Righetti 97; Atascadero 78.

200 medley relay: San Luis Obiispo (Naya Kos, Bella Garritano, Annie Bartolome, Emilie Giannini) 1:52.27; 200 freestyle: Koc (SLO) 1:54.75*; 200 individual medley: Ab igail Springer (PR) 2:18.61*; 50 freestyle: Haley Calderon (N) 24.76; 100 butterfly: Bartolome (SLO) 57.57; 100 freestyle: Koc (SLO) 52.95*; 500 freestyle: Kendall Moffitt (PR) 5:09.95*; 200 freestyle relay: Paso Robles (Tatiana Smeltzer, Moffitt, Sarah Clark, Gabriela Clayton) 1:43.13; 100 backstroke: Bartolome (SLO) 57.83; 100 breaststroke: Garritano (SLO) 1:10.74; 400 freestyle relay: San Luis Obispo (Bartolome, Sydney Cusick, Giannini, Koc) 3:41.33.

San Luis Obispo wins league championship.

*Meet record.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Righetti 396; 2. Nipomo 371; 3. Arroyo Grande 311; 4. San Luis Obispo 297; 5. Paso Robles 199; 6. Atascadero 80.

200 medley relay: Righetti (Layne Porter, Trey Watkins, Ean Weaver, Simon Goldin) 1:39.44*; 200 freestyle: Parker Reynolds (N) 1:43.42; 200 individual medley; Blake Simpson (N) 1:57.57*; 50 freestyle: Mark Erboestoesser (SLO) 21.14*; 100 butterfly: John Erbstoesser (SLO) 53.16; 100 freestyle: M. Erbstoesser (SLO) 45.63; 500 freestyle: Simpson (N) 4:37.48; 200 freestyle relay: Righetti (Goldin, Weaver, Nicholas Sica, Watkins) 1:28.80*; 100 backstroke: Austin Augirre (N) 59.81; 400 freestyle relay: San Luis Obispo (Austin Bitner, J. Erbstoesser, Jake Bormbaum, M. Erstoesser) 3:15.48*

Righetti wins league championship.

*Meet record 

SOFTBALL

Mountain League

Paso Robles 5, Righetti 2 (8 innings)

San LUis Obispo 1, Atascadero 0

Arroyo Grande 5, St. Joseph 1 

Ocean League

Santa Maria 8, Pioneer Valley 3

Nipomo 15, Orcutt Academy 2 (5 innings)

Channel League

Dos Pueblos 4, Santa Ynez 2

College softball

Western State Conference North Division

Hancock 14, Los Angeles Pierce 0 (5 innings, run rule)

Paso Robles 5, Righetti 2

Paso Robles;200;00;03;-;5;11;1

Righetti;101;000;00;-;2;7;1

Jaiden Ralston and Emma Phillips. Lisette Hernandez and Bailey Kober. WP —Ralston. LP —  Hernandez.

2B — Sophie Prieto (PR), Mackenzie Kestler (R), Kober (R).

3B — none.

HR — Prieto (PR, 1st inn., one on).

Baseball

Hancock Spring Classic

Hancock College 2, Merced College 1

Dos Pueblos 7, Santa Ynez 2

Atascadero 5, St. Jospeh 2

Nipomo 7, Santa Maria 2

 

