SWIMMING
Mountain League Finals
At Arroyo Grande High School
Girls
Team scores: 1. San Luis Obispo 451; 2. Paso Robles 409; 3. Arroyo Grande 356; 4. Nipomo 250; 5. Righetti 97; Atascadero 78.
200 medley relay: San Luis Obiispo (Naya Kos, Bella Garritano, Annie Bartolome, Emilie Giannini) 1:52.27; 200 freestyle: Koc (SLO) 1:54.75*; 200 individual medley: Ab igail Springer (PR) 2:18.61*; 50 freestyle: Haley Calderon (N) 24.76; 100 butterfly: Bartolome (SLO) 57.57; 100 freestyle: Koc (SLO) 52.95*; 500 freestyle: Kendall Moffitt (PR) 5:09.95*; 200 freestyle relay: Paso Robles (Tatiana Smeltzer, Moffitt, Sarah Clark, Gabriela Clayton) 1:43.13; 100 backstroke: Bartolome (SLO) 57.83; 100 breaststroke: Garritano (SLO) 1:10.74; 400 freestyle relay: San Luis Obispo (Bartolome, Sydney Cusick, Giannini, Koc) 3:41.33.
San Luis Obispo wins league championship.
*Meet record.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Righetti 396; 2. Nipomo 371; 3. Arroyo Grande 311; 4. San Luis Obispo 297; 5. Paso Robles 199; 6. Atascadero 80.
200 medley relay: Righetti (Layne Porter, Trey Watkins, Ean Weaver, Simon Goldin) 1:39.44*; 200 freestyle: Parker Reynolds (N) 1:43.42; 200 individual medley; Blake Simpson (N) 1:57.57*; 50 freestyle: Mark Erboestoesser (SLO) 21.14*; 100 butterfly: John Erbstoesser (SLO) 53.16; 100 freestyle: M. Erbstoesser (SLO) 45.63; 500 freestyle: Simpson (N) 4:37.48; 200 freestyle relay: Righetti (Goldin, Weaver, Nicholas Sica, Watkins) 1:28.80*; 100 backstroke: Austin Augirre (N) 59.81; 400 freestyle relay: San Luis Obispo (Austin Bitner, J. Erbstoesser, Jake Bormbaum, M. Erstoesser) 3:15.48*
Righetti wins league championship.
SOFTBALL
Mountain League
Paso Robles 5, Righetti 2 (8 innings)
San LUis Obispo 1, Atascadero 0
Arroyo Grande 5, St. Joseph 1
Ocean League
Santa Maria 8, Pioneer Valley 3
Nipomo 15, Orcutt Academy 2 (5 innings)
Channel League
Dos Pueblos 4, Santa Ynez 2
College softball
Western State Conference North Division
Hancock 14, Los Angeles Pierce 0 (5 innings, run rule)
Paso Robles 5, Righetti 2
Paso Robles;200;00;03;-;5;11;1
Righetti;101;000;00;-;2;7;1
Jaiden Ralston and Emma Phillips. Lisette Hernandez and Bailey Kober. WP —Ralston. LP — Hernandez.
2B — Sophie Prieto (PR), Mackenzie Kestler (R), Kober (R).
3B — none.
HR — Prieto (PR, 1st inn., one on).
Baseball
Hancock Spring Classic
Hancock College 2, Merced College 1
Channel League
Dos Pueblos 7, Santa Ynez 2
Mountain League
Atascadero 5, St. Jospeh 2
Ocean League
Nipomo 7, Santa Maria 2