No. 10: Parker Reynolds hits his mark two times, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials twice

Parker Reynolds tapered so well in training that he had the two biggest swims of his young life.

The teen qualified twice for the United States Olympic Swimming Trials this past summer. Swimming for the Santa Maria Swim Club, Reynolds bettered the standard in the men's 1,500 and 800 meters events at the Futures Meet in Portland, Oregon last August.

He also won both races. Reynolds' feat is No. 10 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers news stories of 2019.

"I started at a strong pace and I was able to hold it for an exceptionally long time," Reynolds said by phone after the 1,500 race, the first half of his big racing doubleheader.

"It didn't feel like I was holding what I was holding. Coach (Mike Ashmore) told me that was because I was tapered."

Reynolds said, "The second half of my race was stronger than usual, and that was the biggest key to me qualifying."

Every swimmer wants to taper his or her training to swim his or her best times when it matters most, and that is what Reynolds did.

Reynolds won the 1,500 in 15 minutes, 41 seconds, easily under the men's qualifying standard of 15:44.89. He lopped 11 seconds off his previous best of 15:52.

