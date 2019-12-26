No. 10: Parker Reynolds hits his mark two times, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials twice

Parker Reynolds tapered so well in training that he had the two biggest swims of his young life.
The teen qualified twice for the United States Olympic Swimming Trials this past summer. Swimming for the Santa Maria Swim Club, Reynolds bettered the standard in the men's 1,500 and 800 meters events at the Futures Meet in Portland, Oregon last August.
He also won both races. Reynolds' feat is No. 10 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers news stories of 2019.
"I started at a strong pace and I was able to hold it for an exceptionally long time," Reynolds said by phone after the 1,500 race, the first half of his big racing doubleheader.
"It didn't feel like I was holding what I was holding. Coach (Mike Ashmore) told me that was because I was tapered."
Reynolds said, "The second half of my race was stronger than usual, and that was the biggest key to me qualifying."
Every swimmer wants to taper his or her training to swim his or her best times when it matters most, and that is what Reynolds did.
Reynolds won the 1,500 in 15 minutes, 41 seconds, easily under the men's qualifying standard of 15:44.89. He lopped 11 seconds off his previous best of 15:52.
"My coach (Ashmore) wasn't jumping four feet in the air like he did when I made Junior Nationals in San Diego," said Reynolds. "So I didn't know until the end that I had qualified," for the Olympic trials.
Three days after his big 1,500 swim, Reynolds was also well under the qualifying standard in the 800. Reynolds won in 8:11.86. The qualifying standard is 8:12.99.
Reynolds broke Josh Prenot's SMSC team record in that one. Prenot took silver in the men's 200 breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
In the 1,500, "I led pretty much wire to wire," Reynolds said. "Me and Blake (SMSC teammate Simpson) were pretty much (trading the lead) during the first 800. Then after the first 800, I went a little ahead.
Reynolds and Simpson finished 1-2 in both the 1,500 and 800 at the Futures Meet. Reynolds, Simpson and their SMSC teammate, Wyatt Marsalek, went 1-2-4 in the 1,500.
All three have swam competitively for Nipomo High School. Simpson, who will graduate from high school in 2020, has committed to Navy. Marsalek helped Nipomo win the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship when he was a senior there in 2018.
Reynolds swam for Nipomo in the spring of 2019, his freshman season. He said before the 2019-20 school year started that he planned to attend Righetti his sophomore year, adding that he planned to skip the high school swim season to concentrate on training for the Olympic Trials.
The Trials will take place in Indianapolis in June of 2020.
