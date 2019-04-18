Righetti's boys swimming team had another pool party Thursday.
The jubilant Warriors and their coaches leaped into the Arroyo Grande High School pool after winning a third straight league title. The Warriors, who went unbeaten in dual meets, scored 396 points to runner-up Nipomo's 371 to win the inaugural Mountain League championship. Host Arroyo Grande, whose only league dual loss was to Righetti, finished third Thursday with 311 points.
"We knew depth had to carry us today, and I felt like we came together," said Righetti's Simon Goldin.
"We thought we'd have to win relays," Goldin said, and the Warriors did. Righetti took the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 39.44 seconds and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.80, both meet records.
Righetti, like most of the other area sports programs, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section early last year. Righetti won the last two PAC 8 league titles when the Warriors were in the Southern Section.
Goldin pushed through despite not feeling 100 percent.
"I had a fever yesterday, and I finished eighth in the 50. The strength just wasn't there," said Goldin.
"I felt more energy in the relays, because of the other guys." Goldin anchored the 200 medley relay team and teamed with Layne Porter, Trey Watkins and Ean Weaver in that one.
Goldin, Weaver, Nicholas Sica and Watkins combined for the win in the 200 medley relay.
San Luis Obispo beat second-place Paso Robles 451-409 to win the Mountain League girls finals. The Tigers thus wrapped up the league championship.
A disqualification in the last girls event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, cost the Bearcats the meet title. Had their result held, the Bearcats would have won the race and the meet.
As for Righetti's boys, they won despite not winning a single open event in the championship finals.
"The meet came down to all of us, not just a few (top) individuals producing," said Watkins.
Righett's back-end swimmers actually helped carry the Warriors to the win Thursday. The Warriors, with six open event wins and two relay victories, racked up steady points in consolation finals.
"We actually scored a lot of points in the consolation finals, and had to count on back-end finishes to score in a lot of the championship finals," said Watkins.
Porter won the consolation 100 butterfly final in 57.76, a time that met the automatic qualifying standard for the CIF Central Section Division 2 Preliminaries and would have put him fifth in the championship final.
"Our coach (Kyle Shaffer) told us we were soft at the (league) prelims (last Saturday), and we knew we had to come together today," said Weaver.
"I'm proud of our guys. They worked their butts off. We worked harder than anyone else here."
Blake Simpson doubled for the Nipomo boys, taking the 200 individual medley in a meet record 1:57.57 and the 500 freestyle in 4:37.48.
The Titans also got open wins from Parker Reynolds in the 200 freestyle and Austin Aguirre in the 100 backstroke.
San Luis Obispo's Mari Erbstoesser had a big meet, taking the 50 freestyle in a meet record 21.14, the 100 freestyle in 45.63 and anchoring the 400 freestyle relay team that won in a meet record 3:15.48.
Nipomo's girls finished fourth with 250 points. The Titans' Haley Calderon won the 50 freestyle in 24.76. Righetti's girls finished fifth with 97 points.