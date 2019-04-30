Jarred Torres is heading back to a familiar site: The CIF Southern Section swimming and diving finals.
Except this time, the Lompoc Brave will be dealing with the Division 2 gauntlet – a step up from previous years.
After earning high marks in the Los Padres League and in D3 the last two seasons, Torres will be representing the Braves down in Riverside County this Friday and Saturday at Riverside Community College following his record-breaking performances last Thursday at San Marcos.
Torres completed the 200-yard freestyle by swimming to a time of 1 minute, 50.17 seconds and then qualified for CIF in the 500 free by finishing at 4:58.70.
Per his head coach Jeff Storie, his marks in the 200 and 500 now represent the third fastest and second fastest swim times in school history for both events, respectively.
“Jarred’s 500 free time was a CIF consideration time,” Storie said in an email. “This is Jarred’s third consecutive trip to CIF, but the first at the D2 level where the time standards are considerably faster than the LPL’s D3 level.”
Cabrillo sending CIF qualifiers to Riverside
The Conquistadores will have five total representatives down in Riverside at the May 4 meet.
Three of whom are seniors, while one is a junior and the other will experience the finals meet for the first time as a freshman.
Cabrillo will have the boys relay team of seniors Josh Rowe, Joseph Min, Garrett Stanton and junior Morgan Morlatt heading over to the Inland Empire. Rowe also qualified for the CIF-SS meet in the 100 freestyle.
And the freshman heading down to Riverside will be Alessandra Aguilar – who is heading to Southern California to compete in the CIF female diving competition.
Lompoc High grad earns season best mark for UC Riverside
Isaac Acosta now has a season-high in the UC Riverside track and field uniform.
The LHS grad, who competed in the CIF State Finals Cross Country meet back in 2016, accelerated his way to a mark of 15:18.77 at the UC Irvine Steve Scott Invitational on Friday – which is now a season-high according to UCR athletics.
Acosta took 21st among 60 runners who competed in the Friday portion of the meet. He’s currently a sophomore with the Highlanders.