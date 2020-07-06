Former swimming All-American Jared Zimmer is thriving in the Bay Area

Jared Zimmer left a highly successful competitive swimming career more than 10 years ago. His current life is more than full.

The Santa Maria High School graduate works for the MJM Management Group as a property manager for Union Square Park in San Francisco. The bachelor lives on Treasure Island in the middle of the San Francisco Bay.

After he graduated from from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, Zimmer came to the Bay area.

+3 Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria's win over top seeded Garden Grove in 2018 In order to keep the biggest run for a Santa Maria High School boys basketball team this century alive in 2018, the Saints had to beat the top overall seed. On the road.

"My aunt (Mary McCue) offered me a job, and I was able to work closely with my dad (John Zimmer) as well," Jared Zimmer said.

"Plus, I really liked the area when I visited."

Jared said his father is retired, and living in San Francisco.

After a water polo and swimming career at Santa Maria, Jared Zimmer had a big swimming career at Lewis University. In fact, he said, he was an NCAA Division II All-American in the mile, the 500 and the 1,000.

"I got all those (honors) my freshman and sophomore years," Zimmer said.

Then he abruptly ended his competitive swimming career.

+3 Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope WASHINGTON — NASCAR’s layered relationship with President Donald Trump took a sharp turn Monday when Trump blasted the racing organization for…

"I just kind of got burned out," Jared Zimmer said.

"Plus, my teammates in college weren't as motivated to make nationals as I was. It was a little depressing."

Thus, Zimmer decided to stick to the classroom and concentrate on his studies. He earned his undergraduate degree in computer graphics then came to the Bay Area.

+2 Off to college: Lompoc's Ryan Morgan embarks on journey to Arizona State “We wanted Tommy to come so he could see where his big brother was staying, and he will know his brother will be all right. Ryan and Tommy are very close.”

He had an active aquatics career at Santa Maria. "I got the aquaman award at Santa Maria my sophomore through senior years," he said.