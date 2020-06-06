Former Orcutt Academy standout Emily Mathis stays connected with swimming

“Our swimmers have been pretty much stuck with land line training,” since pools were closed nationwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mathis said.

“I know a lot of them have been biking in the Boise foothills, doing cardio, doing what they can.”

Cities throughout the nation have gradually loosened restrictions, including when it comes to pool usage, and Boise has followed suit.

“In Boise, they just started opening up some private pools in some country clubs. Some are starting to open up this week,” Mathis said last week.

As with her swimmers, Mathis much prefers working with her kindergarten students in person to working with them remotely.

Schools nationwide, many since March, have been closed because of the pandemic.

When it comes to interacting with her pupils, be they swimmers or kindergartners, doing it remotely and in person are just not nearly the same, Mathis said.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going…

“They grow up so much at the end of the school year at the kindergarten age level,” said Mathis.

“I like to see how they’ve grown into themselves, and you don’t get to see as much of that by remote.”