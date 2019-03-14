The storyline for the Righetti boys swim team Thursday was a happily familiar one.
Their superior depth carried the Warriors to victory.
"Depth is definitely the strongest part of our team," said Righetti coach Kyle Shaffer after his squad beat San Luis Obispo 171-115 at Righetti in a Mountain League meet between two of the perennially strongest teams in the area.
"That's the way it's been for the last two or three years," said Shaffer after the Warriors won six of the 11 events and had four swimmers in the top five in two.
"None of our guys swim year-round. These are my water polo guys," who carried Righetti to victory Thursday.
The San Luis Obispo girls won 10 of the 11 events and beat Righetti 205-80 in the girls half of the swim doubleheader at Righetti. The meet was the opening one of the year for both Righetti teams.
Before they became rivals in the Mountain League this year thanks to a move to the CIF Central Section from the Southern Section in early 2018, Righetti and San Luis Obispo were PAC 8 League rivals.
Ean Weaver is one of those water polo guys Shaffer referred to. Weaver played for a Righetti water polo squad that won the Mountain League championship and made it to the Division 1 title game last fall.
Thursday, he swam a leg for the winning 200 medley relay team and won the open 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 8.60 seconds.
"I made it to the (CIF Southern Section) meet in this event last year, and it's my favorite event," said Weaver. "I'm very happy with the way it went today."
Weaver's lifetime best in the event is the 1:57.76 he swam last year as a sophomore. That time is third-best on the Righetti all-time list.
Quinn McGinty was the lone winner for the Righetti girls. She held off San Luis Obispo's Rachel Wood to win the 200 individual medley in 2:25.15.
"That's my personal best," said the junior after her win. "I'm very happy with the time."
The first stroke in the medley, the butterfly, and the last one, the freestyle, are McGinty's best strokes and, "They definitely helped me today," she said.
McGinty got off to a big lead during the butterfly leg, was nearly caught in the backstroke and breaststroke legs then swam a strong freestyle leg to win.
Weaver swam the first leg for the winning 400 freestyle relay team, and two of his teammates in that one, Ethan Streker (500 freestyle) and Trey Watkins (100 breaststroke) won open events as well.
Streker and Watkins were members of the 2018 Righetti water polo team.
Annie Bartolome swam a leg for San Luis Obispo's winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. She was the only open event swimmer to meet a tough consideration standard for the 2019 Southern Section Division 2 Preliminaries, winning the 100 backstroke in 1:02.46.
Righetti and San Luis Obispo are former members of the CIF Southern Section's Division 2. Qualifying times for the Central Section Division 1 Meet are generally more than five seconds slower than the CIF-SS Division 2 consideration standards are.
The Righetti 200 medley relay team of Layne Porter, Watkins, Weaver and Simon Goldin won in 1:42.72. That met the CIF-SS Division 2 consideration standard for this year.
Though no one else met a CIF-SS Division 2 standard, all of the winners Thursday swam at least a consideration time for the Central Section Meet, and most met the automatic qualifying standard.
The difference between Central Section and Southern Section qualifying standards "Doesn't affect training at all," said Shaffer.
The more lenient Central Section standards "Give the medium swimmers something to shoot for. For the top swimmers, they're too easy," said Shaffer. "There's good and there's bad," in the slower Central Section standards.
Shaffer said, "Our times weren't quite what we'd hoped for, but we got out of the blocks against strong competition."
Righetti's teams will host Nipomo's squads at 3 p.m. next Thursday in Mountain League competition.
Pioneer Valley boys 157, Santa Maria 106 (Wednesday)
The Panthers earned an Ocean League win over the Saints.
Baseball
Hancock 4, Oxnard 3 (11 innings)
OXNARD — Travis Welker scored on an error on a Joseph Boivin ground ball and the Bulldogs (11-10, 3-2) scored a come from behind Western State Conference North Division win over the Condors (7-12, 0-5).
Just two Hancock runs were earned. The Condors scored their three runs, all earned, against Hancock starter Jake Shusterich who went 3 2/3 innings.
Alex Castellanos, Slim Lopez and Izzy Hernandez combined to hold the Condors scoreless after that. Hernandez worked the last four innings to get the win.
Valley Christian Academy 23, Maricopa 1 (4 innings)
MARICOPA — The Coast Valley League opener for the victorious Lions (2-3, 1-0) ended after four innings because of the run rule.
ANdrew Sparlin pitched a three-hit complete game, hit a three-run home run and doubled for the Lions. Sparliin drove in six runs and hit for seven total bases.
Sparlin went 3-for-5. VCA's Jamin Magness went 4-for-4 with a triple and a run batted in. Catcher Tim Trenkle was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Softball
Moorpark 4, Hancock 3
The Raiders scored three unearned runs and beat the Bulldogs (3-7, 1-5) in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock.
Sabrina Ornelas singled in two Hancock runs in the fifth, but the rally fell short.
Wednesday, Hancock rallied for a 3-2 win over Cuesta to snap a six-game lossing streak and get its first WSC North win of the year.
Mackeznie Caspian scored the winning run on a Jayden Andrade ground out in the fourth. Hancock trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the third.
Valley Christian 28, Maricopa 11 (2 innings)
MARICOPA — The Coast Valley League opener for the Lions (2-2, 1-0) was over after two innings because of the two-hour time limit.
Kassidy Heller was 2-for-2 for the Lions, with four RBIS and two runs scored. Lindsay Mikkelson drove in four more runs for the Lions and Kyra TUllos drovce in three.
Tullos and Mikkelson both scored three times. Tullos doubled.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 9, Pioneer Valley 0
The Spartans moved to 8-1-1, 6-0-1 with an Ocean League win over the Panthers.
Kyle Quinlan (No. 3 singles) and William Jin (No. 4) eased to straight-sets singles wins then teamed for an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
Kenyon Childs won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles then teamed with Aidan Crowley for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
Boys golf
Nipomo 217, Santa Maria 282
Medalist Tanner Bevill shot a 37 on the Monarch Dunes front nine, and the Titans beat the Saints in an Ocean League match.
Aaron Madrigal led Santa Maria with a 51.
Boys volleyball
Righetti 3, Cabrillo 0
The Warriors (8-6) swept the Conquistadores 25-11, 25-21, 25-18 in a non-league match at Righetti.
Andrew White led the Warriors with eight kills, three blocks and two service aces. Tanner Scott had five kills and an ace.
Brendan Schlereth had three kills, two aces and a block for Righetti. Ryan Lucas added three blocks and a kill, and Jesse Gabriel racked up four kills.
Track
CCAA FAT Meet (Wednesday)
The San Luis Obispo girls rolled to a 162.5-91 win over second-place Paso Robles at this meet at Santa Maria High School.
Paso Robles edged runner-up Arroyo Grande 111-104 for the boys title. The full name of the meet was the Central Coast Athletic Association Fully Automatic Timing Meet, and was varsity only.
More than 10 girls teams and more than 10 boys squads competed at the meet. In the lone event not completed at press time Wednesday night, Joseph Ruddell of Morro Bay won the boys high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches.