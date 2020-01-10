17 Strong tennis fundraiser set for Feb. 1-2

The first annual 17 Strong tennis fundraiser will take place Feb. 1 and 2 at Arroyo Grande High School and Soto Park in Arroyo Grande.

The deadline for entries is June 27. There is a minimum $25 donation fee for singles and $30 for doubles ($15 per each player on the doubles team).

Divisions are Men's A, A-, b and C Singles; Men's A, A- and B Doubles; Women's A, A-, B and C Singles; and Women's A, A- and B Doubles.

Check-in will take place 15 minutes before the start of play at the match site. Donations are welcome from those who cannot participate.

Entries and entry fees, along with a signed waiver, can be mailed to Sam Ashbrook, 550 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande, CA 93420.

The late Ryan Teixeira, a former Arroyo Grande student-athlete, inspired the 17 Strong organization during his battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. It was his dream to provide encouragement and inspiration for others with life-threatening illnesses.

In support of Teixeira's dream, his parents created 17 Strong with the intent of sending young adults on Victory Trips as a tribute to their battle.

For more information, contact Ashbrook at skashbrook@yahoo.com, or 805-801-8581.