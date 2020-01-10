17 Strong tennis fundraiser set for Feb. 1-2

The first annual 17 Strong tennis fundraiser will take place Feb. 1 and 2 at Arroyo Grande High School and Soto Park in Arroyo Grande.
The deadline for entries is June 27. There is a minimum $25 donation fee for singles and $30 for doubles ($15 per each player on the doubles team).
Divisions are Men's A, A-, b and C Singles; Men's A, A- and B Doubles; Women's A, A-, B and C Singles; and Women's A, A- and B Doubles.
Check-in will take place 15 minutes before the start of play at the match site. Donations are welcome from those who cannot participate.
Entries and entry fees, along with a signed waiver, can be mailed to Sam Ashbrook, 550 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande, CA 93420.
The late Ryan Teixeira, a former Arroyo Grande student-athlete, inspired the 17 Strong organization during his battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. It was his dream to provide encouragement and inspiration for others with life-threatening illnesses.
In support of Teixeira's dream, his parents created 17 Strong with the intent of sending young adults on Victory Trips as a tribute to their battle.
For more information, contact Ashbrook at skashbrook@yahoo.com, or 805-801-8581.
Tennis courses at Hancock
Eight-week intermediate and beginning tennis courses will begin Jan. 25 on the Hancock College courts.
The intermediate course will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays each week and is designed o teach students intermediate tennis skills through various activities and drills, intended to teach more advanced movements and strokes.
The movements and skills include various spins and strategy shots.
The beginning course is intended to teach students knowledge and skills that will help students become proficient enough to enjoy tennis and participate at the beginning level. The course will emphasize fundamental strokes, strategy and fun.
Enrollment fee for each course is $48. Intermediate course students need to bring a new can of Penn Tennis Balls. Beginning course students need to bring a new can of Penn pressure-less orange and yellow tennis balls.
Students can register online at www.hancockcollege.edu/community education or in person with registration form at the Community Education Building S at Hancock.
Contact Patrick Ortiz at 805-934-9911 for more information.
Orcutt Academy football program golf tournament fundraiser
The Orcutt Academy football program is holding its inaugural golf tournament fundraiser April 25 at Rancho Maria.
Registration will take place at 8 a.m. Tee time is set for 9:30 a.m. Entry fees are $125 per individual and $450 per foursome.
There will be 50/50 raffles, and hole-in-one, longest drive and closet to the pin contests. For more information, email Gabe Espinoza at gespinoza@orcutt-schools.net.
Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-15 registration
The below dates and times have been set for registration for the Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-15 Division.
All registration will take place at Straw Hat Pizza. Fees are $140.
You have free articles remaining.
New players should bring birth certificate (a copy for the league) and proof of address to registration.
The dates are Jan. 11, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; Jan. 16, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 18, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 23, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 25, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 30, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Contact Brenda at 805-354-3930 or Liz at 805-668-5204 for more information.
Pirates Youth Baseball Camp
The Santa Ynez High School coaches and players will be holding a youth baseball camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the high school's baseball field.
The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The camp will teach basic fundamentals including the mechanics of hitting, fielding and base running.
The cost is $50.
Contact head coach Warren Dickey to reserve a spot at wdickey@syvuhsd.org. Checks should be made payable to SYVUHSD Baseball Boosters.
Lompoc Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coach
Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open. A birth certificate is the only document required.
The fee is $170 and two registration dates are scheduled, on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All sign-ups will be held at George Meyer Field, 1200 East Airport Ave. in Lompoc.
Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 1, 2020.
The league is also looking for coaches. Email ejhrunner@yahoo.com or call (805) 291-6469 for details. Babe Ruth offers coach certification in the children protection program.
Southside Little League registration
There are three in-person registration dates for Southside Little League in January. The league is for players aged 4 to 12.
The dates are Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The registration site is the Westgate Community Center at 1300 Marsala Ave., Santa Maria, 93458. The registration will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cost to register for T-ball is $40. All other divisions are $90 for regular to Jan. 11 and $100 for late registration, from Jan. 12-18. There is a $30 new-player discount.
Bring player's original birth certificate and three documents showing proof of residence. Fees are due at sign-up. In addition to the registration fee, all players are required to sell 10 cash calendars. New player discount does not apply to T-ball division.
Orcutt Babe Ruth sign-ups
Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball will having three final sign up days on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room E-11 at St. Joseph High School; Saturdays, Jan. 18 and 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Morrison Babe Ruth Fields.
The cost $140 per player, additional sibling is $70. High school players are $70.
Please bring birth certificate and proof of residency.
For questions, email; orcuttbaberuth@gmail.com
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports