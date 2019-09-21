{{featured_button_text}}

Nipomo’s new-look stadium finally made its debut Friday night.

After construction delays forced Nipomo to move its first two home games to other San Luis Obispo County locations, the Titans played Arroyo Grande on their new grass field.

The Eagles won 21-6.

A new stadium scoreboard is in place on the north end of the field. Wording on the right side of the scoreboard reads, “Jeff McNeil, Nipomo High School graduating class of 2010.”

McNeil is having a banner season for Major League Baseball’s New York Mets. Nipomo athletic director Russ Edwards said McNeil donated money toward part of the cost of the new scoreboard.

“He made it clear that he wanted to donate,” said Edwards.

The scoreboard lights were bright and easily readable, but there was a glitch. There were no lights under the words that indicated what yard line the ball was on.

Nipomo’s dirt track was untouched as of Friday. Edwards said construction on an all-weather track will begin in October.

“It will be ready for next track season, for sure,” he said.

Edwards said he and other school officials eventually want to move the home bleachers from the east side of the stadium to the west side.

“We want to put the home bleachers on the same side as the press box,” Edwards said.

As of now there is no press box at Nipomo. In fact, there were only a few rows of bleachers on the west side of the stadium.

“There has been a delay on bleacher construction throughout the state because of the DSA - the Division of the State Architect,” Edwards said.

Friday night, several small rows of existing bleachers were placed near the scoreboard and on the west side to supplement the sizeable amount of bleachers on the east side of the stadium.

Arroyo Grande will play a home game on the Nipomo field next Friday night. Construction to renovate the Eagles’ Doug Hitchen Stadium was incomplete. The Eagles had hoped to open their home slate at their home stadium on Friday, Oct. 11 against Paso Robles, their Mountain League opener. Arroyo Grande doesn't have its bye until the final week of the regular season, meaning the Eagles play 10 games in 10 weeks. 

