The St. Joseph girls tennis team rolled to a 7-2 win over Paso Robles at St. Joseph Tuesday, snapping the Knights' two-match losing streak.
Well, perhaps "rolled," isn't the correct adjective, since the Knights (7-2, 3-2) labored for about three hours, 45 minutes in heat that was 90 degrees at match time for this Mountain League win over the Bearcats (1-4 Mountain League).
The weather was some of the hottest the Knights have played in this year.
Besides, "There was a wind," St. Joseph lefty Eva Datuin said after her 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles. "That, and the heat, made it challenging."
The Knights finished the first half of league play by winning handily.
"It's hard to believe we've come to the end of the first half of league matches already," said St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley.
St. Joseph freshman Michahjuliana Lundberg stayed unbeaten for the year. She kept her unblemished doubles record alive, teaming with Gowri Sunitha at the No. 1 spot for the Knights' lone doubles win in the three doubles matches. Lundberg and Sunitha won 6-1, 6-3.
Lundberg, who typically plays in the No. 2 singles slot, has a perfect singles record this year. She did not play singles yesterday. Gooley said Lundberg was late to the match because of an appointment earlier in the day.
St. Joseph's singles players showed good consistency in the heat. All six won in straight sets, dropping 17 games between them.
Katelynn Haskell won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Emily Wilson, with a hard, effective first serve and typically powerful ground strokes, cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1.
The Bearcats' Lainey Callahan staved off two match points against Shianne Gooley, the St. Joseph coach's daughter, in the No. 3 singles match but Shianne Gooley eventually won 6-1, 6-4.
Julia Galloway won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4. Janelle Brickey was in some prolonged rallies with the Bearcats' Kristal Roman. Brickey eventually won 7-5, 6-3 in the No. 5 singles match.
The Bearcats showed well in the doubles matches. Callahan and Cahryn Payne rallied for a 4-6, 6-4 (10-7) win over Gina Rigali and Marlee Hernandez in the No. 2 doubles match. Paso Robles' Zoey Mayo and Jasmin Dondiego defeated Bailey Beault and Leah Murphy 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
The Mountain League match was moved up to 2:30 p.m. from its scheduled 3 p.m. start. Trish Gooley and some St. Joseph players said that was because it was determined that an ad scoring system would be used and doubles teams would play best-of-three sets instead of an eight-game pro set.
The St. Joseph coach and some of her players said it was decided that, with all that and St. Joseph having only five courts and no lights, it would be best to move the match up a half hour.
All in all, "I thought the team did really good," Trish Gooley said.
"I thought our players handled the heat really well. It wasn't much of an issue."
Datuin, who has been a consistent singles and doubles points scorer for the Knights this year, said, "I really like where our team is at right now. We're looking forward to playing San LUis Obispo down here."
San Luis Obispo, perennially the second-place team in the league behind Arroyo Grande, edged St. Joseph 5-4 at San Luis Obispo last week in a match that took about five hours.
"The San Luis Obispo loss was a tough one," Trish Gooley said. "Hopefully we can beat them down here."
San Luis Obispo stunned Arroyo Grande, 5-4, Tuesday.
St. Joseph will open the second half of league play at 3 p.m. Thursday at Foster Road rival Righetti.
Templeton 6, Orcutt Academy 3
The Eagles defeated the Spartans (3-10, 3-4) in an Ocean League match at Hancock College.
Kayla Pablo and Riley Speer both earned a singles win for the Spartans. Pablo won 6-2, 6-1 and Speer won 6-0, 3-6 (10-6). Korrina Bender and Melani Amarasekora earned a 6-4, 6-4 doubles win for Orcutt Academy.
San Marcos 14, Santa Ynez 4
Fiona Kinsella lost three games in a three-set sweep at No. 3 singles, Natasha Gill dropped six in a three-set sweep at No. 1, and the Royals beat the Pirates in a Channel League match at Santa Ynez.
Alexa Yacoub and Alana Hinkens teamed for two doubles wins for Santa Ynez.
Mission Prep 6, Pioneer Valley 3
The Royals, with just seven players, had enough to beat the Panthers in an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley.
Serafina Madonna and Bella David each won a singles match for the Royals. Then they teamed for a doubles win. Kate Abbate won a singles match then paired with Maddie Haddad for a win at No. 1 doubles.
Ashley Barbosa rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, (10-4) singles win for the Panthers. Blanca Antonio won 6-0, 6-1 for another Pioneer Valley singles point.
Pioneer Valley's Tabitha Ortiz and Fatima Nunez picked up a walkover doubles win.
Morro Bay 8, Santa Maria 1
The first-place Pirates cruised to an Ocean League win over the Saints at the Minami Center.
Girls golf
Righetti 259, Atascadero 264
Without their top golfer, Claire Alford, the Warriors (6-2, 3-0) stayed perfect in Mountain League play, edging the Greyhounds at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero.
The 'Hounds' Katie Burson was the medalist with a 42 over the par 35 front nine.
Kayla Minetti led Righetti with a 47. Teammates following were Kira Kase (50), Cameron Reynoso (51), Grace Minetti (52), and Cassidy Claborn and Analyssa Hoyos (59 each).
Claborn's and Hoyos' scores were averaged for the team score.
Alford is at the First Tee Open event at Pebble Beach.
"I thought the girls played really well," said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka.
"Kayla Minetti stepped up and shot a good score, and the others did really well also."
Morro Bay 293, Santa Maria 329
The Pirates defeated the Saints in an Ocean League match at Santa Maria Country Club. Golfers played the front nine.
Medalist Lena Karas led the Pirates to victory with a 56.
Michaela Melena led Santa Maria with a 60. Teammates following were Vivecca Baray (61), Marissa Evangelista (68), Veronica Garcia (68) and Sofia Regalado (72).
Girls water polo
Righetti 10, Atascadero 3
Quinn McGinty tossed in five goals, Sidney Alter had four and the Warriors cruised to a Mountain League win over the Greyhounds at Atascadero.
Chloe Porter scored a Righetti goal. Ella Hood made seven saves for the Warriors, and Madisyn Cutliff had three.
Righetti, in second place in the Mountain League, will try to break up first-place Arroyo Grande's streak of 100-plus league wins next Tuesday. The teams will play at 4 p.m. at Arroyo Grande.
Boys water polo
Righetti 22, Atascadero 9
Eric Hidalgo popped in six goals, Kai Karamitsos scored five and the Warriors (8-5, 4-0) rolled to a Mountain League win at Atascadero.
Daniel Rodriguez scored four times for the Warriors. Jon Carcarey and Ethan Streker both scored twice, and Kayden Hernandez and Ean Weaver each scored once.
Righetti's three goalies combined for eight saves. Nathan Boyer had five, Andrew Nelson made two and Hidalgo had one.
The Warriors will play at the traditionally tough Villa Park Tournament Thursday-through-Saturday. They will face Cerritos at 5 p.m. Thursday at Yorba Linda High School in their first tournament game.
Girls volleyball
San Luis Obispo 3, Righetti 0
The Tigers swept the Warriors (15-9, 2-3) in a Mountain League match at San Luis Obispo. Set scores were 25-23, 25-11, 25-18.
Katrina MacKinnon racked up seven kills and an ace for Righetti. Mackenzie Kestler had six kills and two blocks, and Kyra Allen had five kills and an ace.
San Marcos 3, Santa Ynez 0
San Marcos swept Santa Ynez 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 in a Channel League girls volleyball match at San Marcos.
Michaela Baker led the Pirates with 4 kills. Rylynn Ibarra had 12 digs and Natalie Robles had 3 service aces.
Santa Ynez visits Lompoc on Thursday.
Morro Bay 3, Nipomo 2
The Pirates edged the Titans (2-6, 0-1) 25-22, 24-26, 16-25, 25-17, 15-8 at Morro Bay in Nipomo's Ocean League opener.
Kaitlyn Vongvone amassed eight aces and seven digs for the Titans. Jasmine Vongvone had 11 digs and seven kills.
Hailey Smith had eight kills and four digs for Nipomo. Gracie Gutierrez had six kills.
St. Joseph 3, Pioneer Valley 0
The Knights made their Ocean League opener a success by sweeping their crosstown rival at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym. Set scores were unavailable.
Bailey Woodside racked up eight kills for St. Joseph. Alyssa Eaker had 19 assists.
Drew Johnson had seven kills and Sammy Lock made seven digs for the Knights.
Valley Christian 3, Lompoc Valley 0
The Lions swept the first-year Hawks in a non-league match at VCA. Set scores were 25-9, 25-7, 25-14.
Jenna Mason made 23 digs for the Lions. Gabby Sassenberg served five aces.
Men's soccer
Bakersfield 2, Hancock 1
Edgar Gonzales tallied twice in the second half, and the Renegades (5-4-1) rallied for a non-conference win over the Bulldogs (2-6-1) at Hancock College.
Christian Angulo scored in the first half for the Bulldogs. Juan Montelongo had the assist.