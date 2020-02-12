St. Joseph's Tom Mott has grown accustomed to rumors of recruiting

Mott feels the private school approach is often misunderstood. He says his intentions have always been to improve kids' lives and doesn't recruit students to St. Joseph to play basketball. Mott also acknowledges he was born into a position of privilege, allowing him to help those who weren't.

"We're in this business to help kids and some kids have great situations where they don’t need a lot of help," Mott said. "I was blessed to have two great parents, I knew that my path was created. I knew I was going to go to a good high school, I knew I was going to go to college and I knew whatever was going to happen was going to happen.

"But for most of those kids that don’t have that at home, we have so many here that people don’t know about. People think St. Joe's is just a bunch of rich white kids, but people have no idea how many kids here struggle every single day, with family stuff, with financial stuff, with academic stuff."

St. Joseph principal Erinn Dougherty says the school follows a standard admissions process. Dougherty says she handles all admission decisions.