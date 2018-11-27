Cal Poly men’s golf coach Scott Cartwright and the Cal Poly Athletics Department have announced the signings of three high school golfers to the National Letter of Intent.
Luke Adam of St. Joseph High School, Austin Liu from Oak Park High School, and Nicholas Mok from Singapore Sports School signed the National Letter of Intent during the first week of the Regular Signing Period, which opened Nov. 14 and runs through August 1.
“This is by far the most talented group of recruits ever assembled at Cal Poly and big things are ahead for them and our program,” said Cartwright. “I am looking forward to many great things ahead with this group of outstanding young men.”
The signees, listed alphabetically:
Luke Adam
A senior at St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, Adam has qualified for the CIF-Southern Section individual finals three times and also has been named the team’s scholar-athlete three years running with a 3.8 grade-point average.
He earned a pair of top-10 finishes on the 2017 Toyota Tour as well as two top-five finishes in the 2018 Toyota Tour Cup.
Adam qualified for the 2018 US Amateur Four-Ball at Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla.
Austin Liu
Currently a senior at Oak Park High School in Ventura County, Liu is a four-time first-team All-Coastal Canyon League honoree and twice served as team captain. He also has landed on the Coastal Canyon League’s All-Academic Team four times with a 3.8 unweighted grade-point average.
Liu qualified for the 2018 U.S. Amateur, earned a spot on the 2017 American Junior Golf Association’s All-Star Team and won an AJGA tournament at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, Georgia.
He has earned four AJGA top-10 finishes over the last two years as well as eight top-10 finishes in Toyota Tour Cup events. Liu was ninth in the AJGA Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational and made appearances in the AJGA Justin Rose Junior All-Star Invitational, AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions and AJGA Simplify Boys Championship as well as in the Western Junior Amateur.
Nicholas Mok
A 2016 graduate of Singapore Sports School with an international baccalaureate diploma, Mok currently is serving mandatory military service in the Singapore Armed Forces through February 2019.
He has competed on the Singapore Golf National Development Squad since 2015 and has won five junior tournaments, including a pair of Keppel Junior Invitational Championship victories.
Mok also placed first in the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Summer Series III in Morgan Hill, the HSBC Youth Golf Challenge 2015 Second Leg with the lowest 54-hole total in event history at seven under par, and the 14th National Interschool Golf Individual Championship at Marina Bay Golf Course.
Mok led Singapore to a bronze medal in the team event at the seventh Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Schools Games and represented Singapore in the 2015 Southeast Asia Lion City Cup in Thailand.
He was a member of the winning Singapore Golf Association team at the SGA vs. MGA annual match in 2017 and was a recipient of the Singapore Sports School Ruby Scholarship.
Mok earned the 2017 club championship at his home club, the National Service Resort Golf and Country Club.