Darien Langley has made waves in the last week.
Last Friday, he and his Knights went to San Juan Capistrano and handed St. Margaret's its first loss of the season.
Today, Langley has brought St. Joseph its first Player of the Week winner for the 2019 season.
Langley edged out SLO receiver Max Soltero and Atascadero tight end Seth Robasciotti for the Week Seven honor. Langley received 807 total votes for the week, ahead of Solter's total of 513. Robasciotti finished third with 250 votes.
Langley had a 93-yard kick return TD, a 20-yard TD catch and in INT for the Knights as they scored 21 unanswered points to beat St. Margaret's 35-24.
Langley and the Knights take on Paso Robles Friday night on Homecoming to start Mountain League play.
Soltero had 6 catches, 154 yards and 3 TDs for the Tigers in their win over Atascadero. Robasciotti had eight catches and a touchdown for 100 yards in that game, including this highlight grab.
Earn your QB’s trust 🔒 pic.twitter.com/9ywd1Y4xF0— Seth Robasciotti (@RobasciottiSeth) October 12, 2019