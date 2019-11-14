After a 28-14 loss to Central Coast rival Lompoc, the St. Joseph football team’s record was 2-3.
The Knights (8-3) have won six games since. The run started with a win at previously unbeaten San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s and has included a 22-7 win over traditional rival Righetti that gave St. Joseph its second straight Mountain League title.
Second-year St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor told the Times that a big key to the Knights’ run has been his players “buying in,” to the St. Joseph system.
St. Joseph was solid on both sides of the ball in a 27-6 win at home last week over No. 11 Fresno Sunnyside in the first round. That playoff win was the first for the Knights under Villasenor.
The No. 6 Knights will try to continue their roll against No. 3 Visalia Redwood in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs at the Mineral King Bowl in Visalia.
That one will be the first playoff road game for the Knights in the Villasenor era.
The Visalia Redwood football team’s yardage output on offense this year has been good, not spectacular. The Rangers’ POINTS output has been pretty spectacular.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Rangers are 10-1, with their only loss coming to No. 1 Hanford. Hanford and Redwood went 1-2 in the West Yosemite League.
The St. Joseph offense, with running back Devin Guggia, slot back Darien Langley and quarterback Hunter Barnhart, is noted for its big-play capability.
The Knights also have a particularly productive running back, Brett Burress. Burress has been adept at pounding out tough yardage between the tackles and helping the Knights rack up first downs.
Vincent Geronimo and Diego Castillo also help anchor the Knight receiving corps.
Meanwhile the defense, after going through rough patches at times earlier, has allowed fewer than three touchdowns in three of its last four outings. The unit has one shutout this year.
Linebackers Jayce Gamble and Michael Madrigal back a solid St. Joseph defensive line anchored by Jacob Medrano, Daniel Galassi, Noe Carlos and Ethan Otremba.
The streak is up to six. St. Joseph won its sixth consecutive game with a first-round playoff rout of Fresno Sunnyside Friday night.
Otremba has also been a leading offensive lineman for the Knights.
Gamble has been a big force on the inside against opposing run games in recent weeks. Madrigal is a fast pursuer outside.
St. Joseph’s pass rush has been a force recently. Medrano had two sacks last week.
The Knights have a fast set of defensive backs who have shown they can cover the deep pass.
Defensive back Tyler Williams has been a big-play man for the Knights. He intercepted passes both Righetti and Sunnyside that set up touchdowns. He also had a special teams score last week.
The winner Friday night will play at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial or host No. 10 Bakersfield Stockdale in the semifinals next week.
Lawndale beat San Joaquin Memorial 20-12 in the CIF 2A state final last year.
Jacob Medrano of St Joseph sacks Fresno Sunnyside quarterback Nathan Gonzalez during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria.
Diego Castillo holds on to a completed pass
St. Joseph slotback Darien Langley breaks a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside last week in Santa Maria. The Knights play at Visalia Redwood Friday night in the Central Section quarterfinals.
Brett Burress plunges into the end zone for a two-point conversion during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Tyler Williams recovers a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Darien Langley on a running play during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Tyler Williams breaks up a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
St Joseph head coach Pepe Villasenor discusses a play with quarterback Hunter Barnhart
Brett Burress finds running room during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
St Joseph receiver Diego Castillo runs up the sideline during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Noe Carlos of St Joseph makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gets hit following a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Noe Carlos makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Darien Langley runs behind the lead block of Diego Hernandez.
Righetti's Christian Licerio catches a pass in front of St. Joseph's Patrick Heard.
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia steps into the end zone to score the Knights' final touchdown ahead of Righetti's Kidasi Nepa, Ryan Boivin and Matt Simms.
St. Joseph's Ethan Otremba tries to stop Righetti's Kidasi Nepa.
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart passes against Righetti last week. Barnhart has been instrumental in leading the Knights to a five-game win streak.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams strips the ball from Righetti's Logan Mortensen, forcing a turnover.
St. Joseph's \FBSJ Righetti's \FBR
Righetti fans celebrate.
St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi sacks Righetti's Logan Mortensen on third down, forcing a Warrior punt.
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart runs the ball against Righetti.
St. Joseph's Michael Madrigal tackles Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during last Friday's game, a 22-7 win for the Knights. Madrigal and St. Joseph never questioned the team's process after a three-game losing streak. Now they've won five in a row heading into the playoffs.
Righetti fans have a home that backs up to St. Joseph's field.
St. Joseph's Vincent Geronimo catches a pass between Righetti's Jordan Fields and Chris Miller (14) during last week's game. St. Joseph is set to host Fresno Sunnyside Friday in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs while Righetti will take on Bakersfield Stockdale.
Fans in end zone.
St. Joseph's Darien Langley catches a pass against Righetti.
Righetti coach Tony Payne high fives Joseph Cardenas after a turnover on downs.
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia scores as Righetti's Chris Vargas and Joseph Cardenas try to stop him.
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda (5) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion Friday night in the game against Righetti.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa carries the ball against St. Joseph.
Righetti's Logan Mortensen runs away from St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez.
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda runs the ball against Righetti's Ethan Davenport.
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor and Righetti's coach Tony Payne shake hands after the game.
St. Joseph and Righetti players shake hands after a photo session during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
Righetti coach Tony Payne speaks about the St Joseph game as coaches Pepe Villasenor, left, and Ali Aziz listen, during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
St. Joseph and Righetti players pose with the trophy during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
The trophy shield was displayed during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
St. Joseph players are introduced during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
Righetti players are introduced during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott, left, speaks during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
Kevin Barbarick, athletic director at Righetti High School, speaks during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
Righetti High School Principal Karen Rotondi speaks during the Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
Battle for the Shield luncheon on Wednesday at 825 Blast Brewery in Orcutt.
St. Joseph's Diego Castillo (18) celebrates in the end zone with Patrick Heard (10) following a touchdown reception during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande Friday night.
St. Joseph receiver Noah Skarda finds running room during Friday's Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Skarda helped the Knights beat the Eagles 21-14 for their fourth straight win.
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart drops back to pass during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande.
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles away from Arroyo Grande's Jacob Lewis for a big gain during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Barnhart threw for one touchdown in the Knights' 21-14 win over the Eagles.
Caleb Tomasin works to gain yards against Noe Carlos of St Joseph
Brock Marcois kicks a field goal in the first half of a Mountain League against Arroyo Grande
Patrick Heard leaps to make a catch in front of Sabastian Angulo of Arroyo Grande
Noe Carlos fights off the block of Arroyo Grande lineman Matthew Allen during a Mountain League game
Jayce Gamble pulls down Arroyo Grande runner Ethan Royal during a Mountain League game
Noe Carlos tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Darien Langley runs past Sam Calder of Arroyo Grande during a Mountain League game
Jayce Gamble forces a fumble during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal runs during a Mountain League game
Tyler Williams tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Darien Langley returns a kick during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Michael Madrigal helps bring down the Arroyo Grande runner during a Mountain League game
