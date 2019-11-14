{{featured_button_text}}

After a 28-14 loss to Central Coast rival Lompoc, the St. Joseph football team’s record was 2-3.

The Knights (8-3) have won six games since. The run started with a win at previously unbeaten San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s and has included a 22-7 win over traditional rival Righetti that gave St. Joseph its second straight Mountain League title.

Second-year St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor told the Times that a big key to the Knights’ run has been his players “buying in,” to the St. Joseph system.

St. Joseph was solid on both sides of the ball in a 27-6 win at home last week over No. 11 Fresno Sunnyside in the first round. That playoff win was the first for the Knights under Villasenor.

The No. 6 Knights will try to continue their roll against No. 3 Visalia Redwood in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs at the Mineral King Bowl in Visalia.

That one will be the first playoff road game for the Knights in the Villasenor era.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Rangers are 10-1, with their only loss coming to No. 1 Hanford. Hanford and Redwood went 1-2 in the West Yosemite League.

The St. Joseph offense, with running back Devin Guggia, slot back Darien Langley and quarterback Hunter Barnhart, is noted for its big-play capability.

The Knights also have a particularly productive running back, Brett Burress. Burress has been adept at pounding out tough yardage between the tackles and helping the Knights rack up first downs.

Vincent Geronimo and Diego Castillo also help anchor the Knight receiving corps.

Meanwhile the defense, after going through rough patches at times earlier, has allowed fewer than three touchdowns in three of its last four outings. The unit has one shutout this year.

Linebackers Jayce Gamble and Michael Madrigal back a solid St. Joseph defensive line anchored by Jacob Medrano, Daniel Galassi, Noe Carlos and Ethan Otremba.

Otremba has also been a leading offensive lineman for the Knights.

Gamble has been a big force on the inside against opposing run games in recent weeks. Madrigal is a fast pursuer outside.

St. Joseph’s pass rush has been a force recently. Medrano had two sacks last week.

The Knights have a fast set of defensive backs who have shown they can cover the deep pass.

Defensive back Tyler Williams has been a big-play man for the Knights. He intercepted passes both Righetti and Sunnyside that set up touchdowns. He also had a special teams score last week.

The winner Friday night will play at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial or host No. 10 Bakersfield Stockdale in the semifinals next week.

Lawndale beat San Joaquin Memorial 20-12 in the CIF 2A state final last year.

