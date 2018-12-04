One St. Joseph athlete is staying relatively close to home after signing to compete at the collegiate level Tuesday. Another will head south once their prep career is complete.
Knights golfer Luke Adam signed with Cal Poly while St. Joseph soccer player Corby Burress inked with Point Loma Nazarene, located in San Diego, during a ceremony inside St. Joseph's library Tuesday.
Adam honed his game playing the course at the Santa Maria Country Club, though he says he didn't pick up a club until the age of 12.
"It's been a lot of hard work the last few years and to see it pay off feels great," Adam said. Adam credited his cousin, Righetti graduate Ethan Ashbrook, for getting him to buckle down on the golf course.
"(Ashbrook) wanted somebody to go out to the course with. So we kind of did all this together," Adam said. Ashbrook is now golfing at St. Mary's.
Adam has qualified for the CIF Southern Section Individual tournament three times in three seasons. He will wrap up his prep career this spring as the Knights move to the CIF Central Section. Adam has also has been named the team’s scholar-athlete three years running with a 3.8 grade-point average, according to Cal Poly. Adam earned a pair of top-10 finishes on the 2017 Toyota Tour as well as two top-five finishes in the 2018 Toyota Tour Cup.
Burress has played on the St. Joseph varsity soccer team since her freshman season.
"I'm just really excited for the opportunity and for everything that's to come," Burress said. "Signing day was everything I expected and I really appreciate all the support from my family and friends."
Point Loma has a Division II women's program that's on the rise. The Sea Lions finished 16-2-1 this past season, where they lost in the NCAA West Regional to UC San Diego.
Burress chose Point Loma among several other strong contenders. She says the atmosphere of the campus sold her on the school.
"The thing for me was when I went on to Point Loma's campus. I just fell in love with it compared to the other schools, which I thought were just alright," Burress said. "So I think it was a pretty easy decision. I fell in love with the school and the soccer program is a good fit."
Burress is a 5-foot-10 forward who expects to play more of a midfield role with the Sea Lions.
"The main thing the coach is looking out of me is to play center-mid," Burress said. "That's something I haven't played since the youth level. I think that's going to be a challenge, but I'm willing to try new positions."
Adam says he plans on studying business and finance at Cal Poly. Burress plans on studying to become a teacher.
"I think I'm going into the teaching program," Burress said. "They have a really good program at Point Loma for that. That's what I'm thinking."