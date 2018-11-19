The St. Joseph girls basketball team will have to try to make a return to the post-season without its two most prominent players from last season.
The Knights narrowly missed the playoff party last season. Sam Brackett, who averaged 13.5 points a game for the 2017-18 team, and Jenna Patel, who averaged 13.2, have both graduated.
Veteran St. Joseph coach Ed Torres does have several players back from that 2017-18 squad, including steady senior guard Maddie Miller, a good defender who averaged 6.4 points a game.
As usual, "We're going to play a pressing defense," said Torres.
"We need to be quicker to the boards than we were last year, and we're going to have to make fewer mistakes if we're going to compete in Division 2."
The Knights are in the CIF Central Section's Division 2 after moving from the Southern Section, along with most of the other area athletic programs, earlier in the year.
Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the playoffs. At press time, there were 20 Division 2 girls basketball teams. There are 16 playoff slots.
The Knights will play in the Central Section's Mountain League. St. Joseph, and every other former PAC 8 League team except Atascadero, will be in that league.
Atascadero will play in the Central Coast League.
The Knights are guard-heavy. In fact, five of St. Joseph's six returnees from last year are guards.
"We do have a little more size this year," with freshman newcomer Vanneza Sevilla, said Torres. Sevilla is 5-9.
The Knights' roster is fairly balanced as far as age. Sevilla and Faletui Auau are freshmen. Alexis Brackett, Natalie Reynoso and Zayda Altheide are juniors. Miller, Shelby McNabb, Ivy Baro, Corey Fowler and Alex Domingues are seniors.
Besides Miller, McNabb, Baro, Fowler, Reynso and Altheide are returnees.
St. Joseph will open at home against Templeton Nov. 27.