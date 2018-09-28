Once again, the Knights showed what they can do when they're at their best.
St. Joseph connected on big plays in the passing game, churned out yards on the ground and stifled Arroyo Grande's power running game.
The Knights beat the Eagles 34-17, scoring their first-ever Mountain League victory in the teams' first contest in the newly formed league.
St. Joseph quarterback Chase Artopoeus completed 9 of his 18 passes, but those nine completions went for 204 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also ran for a score. Junior running back Devin Guggia ran 21 times for 133 yards.
The St. Joseph defense, led by linebackers Josiah Acosta, Daniel Galassi, Jayce Gamble and Zak Wilson, stymied an Arroyo Grande defense that came in averaging around 300 yards per game on the ground.
Arroyo Grande quarterback Kadin Byrne, a bullish runner who relies on his legs more than his arm, ran 15 times for 47 yards. In the second half, Byrne was being swarmed so heavily by St. Joseph defenders, his jersey was ripped nearly completely from his body. Byrne switched out of his tattered No. 2 jersey into a new No. 5 shirt.
The Eagles finished with 201 yards rushing and 25 yards passing.
The victory is pivotal for St. Joseph, giving the Knights momentum heading into their bye week. They're off next Friday before hosting Atascadero in another league game and their Homecoming on Oct. 12.
Arroyo Grande came in on a four-game win streak and a 5-1 overall record. The Eagles' biggest win, perhaps, was their 24-10 victory over Lompoc on Sept. 7. That same Lompoc team held off St. Joseph 24-21 last week.
Chase Artopoeus after his performance in the win over Arroyo Grande. Big plays in the air led Knights to 34-17 win. #STjoevsAG pic.twitter.com/xoXE2aUwrW— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) September 29, 2018
Artopoeus said the Knights weren't fazed by the fact that Arroyo Grande soundly beat a team (Lompoc) that beat them.
"We're always confident," the quarterback said. "Coach Pepe (Villasenor) always does a great job preparing us. He always gets our confidence up. He told us, 'Just because they beat somebody doesn't mean they're going to beat us.'"
St. Joseph senior offensive lineman Alex Ontiveros said the league win over Arroyo Grande "feels kind of surreal."
St. Joseph offensive lineman Alex Ontiveros after Knights too 350 yards of offense in win over AG. #STjoevsAG pic.twitter.com/2ydeu2kQNp— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) September 29, 2018
"New league, new year. Our whole goal this year was to get a new winning culture here at St. Joe's. There's no better way to start than the first game in the new league."
The Knights are now 5-2 on the season. Villasenor, the first-year coach, felt the two losses on their ledger have been due to the Knights not playing up to their full potential.
"Last week, we didn't represent who we are," Villasenor said. "The young men felt that pain last week and made sure we were going to prepare and be fully aware of our opponent across from us."
The coach added that he, his staff and the players are ready for their bye week.
"We've gone through a gauntlet in the preseason and then, obviously, here with A.G. to start league," Villasenor said. "We need to get healthy, we're going to refine some things. It's a bye week, but it's certainly not a week off."
Knights strike first. Artopoeus to Trevor Cole for the 24-yard TD pass. Knights up 7-0 with 10:34 left in first. #StJoevsAG pic.twitter.com/ztnFUXxgoc— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) September 29, 2018
The Knights controlled the game from the onset.
Artopoeus found Trevor Cole, who needed only four grabs to rack up 118 yards receiving and two touchdowns, with a 24-yard touchdown pass about 90 seconds into the game.
First play of the second quarter: @c_artopoeus to Trevor Cole for a 40-yard TD. Knights lead 14-0 with 11:53 left in half. #StJoevsAG pic.twitter.com/TqoFXI24nv— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) September 29, 2018
On the first play of the second quarter, the Knights went up 14-0 on another scoring strike from Artopoeus to Cole, this one going 40 yards.
Miles Enos gave the Knights a 21-0 lead with an 11-yard touchdown reception at the 4:30 mark of the second quarter.
The Eagles tightened things up with a long march downfield that culminated in James Gilmet's 1-yard touchdown run.
Nathan Halsell, St. Joseph's senior kicker, put the Knights up 24-7 with a 35-yard field goal with 10:40 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles responded with a drive that ended on Colton Theaker's 30-yard kick.
The Knights then used their quick-strike offense once again, scoring 2 1/2 minutes later on Artopoeus' 2-yard run. Halsell's point-after try gave the Knights a 31-10 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Halsell added another field goal, this one from 31 yards out, with 3:08 left in the game.
Miles Enos with the TD catch on third and goal from the 11. PAT from Halsell is good. St. Joseph 21-0 on Arroyo Grande. 4:30 left in half. #StJoevsAG pic.twitter.com/C2VpoTwco0— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) September 29, 2018
Gilmet then ripped off a 50-yard run and then scored on a 4-yard counter with about a minute left in the game.
St. Joseph sophomore Darien Langley had two catches for 52 yards and carries the ball 3 times for 14 yards.
Arroyo Grande won't have much time to regroup. The Eagles play at Paso Robles Friday night, their third straight road game.