YMCA soccer leagues
Registration for YMCA fall soccer leagues is open until Sept. 22.
Age groups are 3-5-year-olds and 6-9-year-olds. The season will run from Oct. 19 to Dec. 14. Games will take place in the YMCA's outdoor Arena soccer facility.
Registration fees are $70 for YMCA members and $90 for participants. Scholarships are available. For registration, visit smvymca.org or go to the YMCA front desk.
For more information, contact YMCA sports director Cathy Otero at cotero@smvymca.org or 1-805-937-8521.
Orcutt Academy basketball camp
The Orcutt Academy basketball camp will hold a basketball camp Aug. 6-8, from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lakeview Junior High School each day.
The total cost for all three days is $55. Daily drop ins, with a fee of $20, will be accepted.
The training is for all positions, grades and skill levels. Instructors will include former and current college and high school coaches, with current varsity players assisting.
Instruction is slated to include team work, shooting, ball handling, passing, rebounding, offense and defense.
To register, call or text 1-805-286-2864 or email Tom Robb at tomrobb62@yahoo.com.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions;
A head coach for the boys junior varsity water polo team, a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.