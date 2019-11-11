Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
RHS Softball Christmas tree fundraiser
The Righetti High School Softball Program is pre-selling Christmas trees from now until Nov. 7. The Christmas trees will be available for pick up at Righetti High School on Dec. 7.
Those purchasing trees can choose the type of tree and the size. Wreaths are also available for purchase. For those that have a tree but still want to help the program, ask about our “Support a Troop Program” or “Help a Student Program”.
To receive a brochure, or to order a tree, contact Righetti softball coach Brian Tomooka (805) 260-3874 or email btomooka@righetti.us.
All net proceeds will directly benefit the Righetti High school program.
Lompoc youth basketball coach
Lompoc Recreation is in need of one coach in its third-and-fourth grade boys division, and two coaches for its fifth-and-sixth grade boys division.
Call the Lompoc Recreation office at 805-875-8100 if you are interested in coaching.
Boys & Girls Club basketball registration
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will be taking registrations online for winter basketball at bgc-sports.org.
The league is open to all current kindergarten to eighth-grade boys and girls.
Games will be played in Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Game days/nights will be on Thursday and Saturday and games will start Nov. 23.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at (805) 354-7431 or email at JNay@bgccentralcoast.org.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.