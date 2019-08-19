David Nwaba camp set for Saturday
Former Cal Poly basketball star and current NBA player David Nwaba will be hosting a camp at St. Joseph High School on Saturday.
Nwaba, a guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is hosting a camp for seventh-to-12th-grade players at the high school in Santa Maria. Former Cal Poly point guard Ridge Shipley will also be an instructor at the camp.
The camp costs $100. It begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.
Contact Jeremy Jauregui at (805) 801-2343 or via email at jjauregui90@yahoo.com to register.
Brad Memberto memorial service
A Celebration of Life for the late Santa Maria Times reporter Brad Memberto will be held at the South Valley Community Church, 1054 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Memberto, a well-known local media personality and Lee Central Coast News sports and entertainment reporter from 2006 to 2015, died Sunday, June 9, at the age of 63 due to complications from diabetes.
Memberto was in a long-term care facility in Mesa, Arizona, at the time of his death.
The public is invited to attend.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions: A head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament
Registration is now underway for the 41st annual Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament.
The tournament will be held over the Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2 at the Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School.
Preliminary rounds will be played Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Sunday’s finals at the Country Club begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
The prize money in the open divisions has increased this year from $25,000 to $30,000. The open divisions include men’s and women’s singles and doubles competition.
In the NTRP divisions, championships will be held in men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles.
This tournament annually features some of the top touring and college players including several local standouts.
Admission is free at all three venues.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament
The Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 22 at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.
Entry fee is $350 for a team of four players, or $100 per person (entered as an individual). The fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls, a hot dog lunch and a Santa Maria Tri-Tip dinner.
Prize money will be award to top teams, whoever hits the longest drive and who gets the closest to the pin on a par three.
There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction. Proceeds will be designated to help support Pioneer Valley High School clubs and sports.
The cut off date for registration is Sept. 6.
For more information, and to register, contact tournament director Marcus Guzman at mguzman@smjuhsd.org, or by phone at (805) 264-4262. Checks should be made payable to PVHS Boosters.
Registration open for YMCA soccer leagues
Registration for Santa Maria Valley YMCA fall soccer leagues is open until Sept. 22.
Age groups are 3-5-year-olds and 6-9-year-olds. The season will run from Oct. 19 to Dec. 14. Games will take place in the YMCA's outdoor Arena soccer facility.
Registration fees are $70 for YMCA members and $90 for participants. Scholarships are available. For registration, visit smvymca.org or go to the YMCA front desk.
For more information, contact YMCA sports director Cathy Otero at cotero@smvymca.org or 1-805-937-8521.