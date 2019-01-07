Santa Maria Babe Ruth sign ups
The Santa Maria Babe Ruth organization will hold sign up sessions Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Both sign up sessions are at Straw Hat Pizza. Contact Lizbeth Meza at (805) 668-5204 or Brenda Mamaligsa at (805) 354-3930 for more information.
Orcutt Babe Ruth registration
Registration for the 2019 season of Orcutt Babe Ruth will be held at the St. Joseph High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 14 and Thursday, Jan. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Players 12-13-years old and 14-16-years-old are eligible.
Registration costs $140.
High school baseball players are eligible to register following the completion of their high school season for a registration fee of $80.
For player registration information, contact Tim Trenkle at (805) 878-0967.
Coaches and league volunteers are needed for the 2019 season.
Contact Bryn Smith at (805) 451-8516 for more information.
SYHS needs JV swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a junior varsity swim coach and a dive coach for the spring season.
If interested, contact Athletic Director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Boxing returns to Chumash Casino
After selling out its debut appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort in July, World Fighting Championships returns with its WFC 98 boxing event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.
Professional boxers slated to fight on the main card include area talent such as John Leo Dato (Santa Maria), Manuel Romero (Santa Maria), Angel Flores (Santa Ynez), Evander Reyes (Santa Maria), Rudy Ochoa (Oxnard) and Chris Beal (Oxnard).
WFC 98 will also showcase undefeated middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0) and undefeated super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0), both of Kazakhstan. The pair train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard.
Amateur bouts will feature a host of up-and-coming fighters such as Adrian Alvarado, Andrew Martinez, Heyner Diaz, Sergio Cox Jr., Emilio Balderas, Angelo Collier, Daniel Rubio, Keinneth Tagalicud, Javier Iniguez, Nicko Agapay, Adrian Gonzalez and Silas Basset. Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.
Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.