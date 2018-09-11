Elks Soccer Shoot
The Santa Maria Elks will hold its annual Soccer Shoot on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Adam Park Soccer field across from the Minami Community Center, 600 West Enos Drive.
Registration and the Soccer Shoot will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 12 p.m.
All children under the age of 16 (age calculated as of Aug. 1, 2018) are eligible and must be registered by an adult.
There will be five boys and five girls divisions separated into ages groups; 7-and-under, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 and 14-15 years.
The top three winners of each division will receive trophies and a soccer ball present at a dinner ceremony at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Monday, Sept. 24. Parents are also invited to the awards dinner.
The winners in each age group advance to the West Central Coast District shootout, which will be held in San Luis Obispo. The West Central Coast District consists of 12 Elks Lodges from Paso Robles to Simi Valley.
Experience isn't necessary and there is no cost to participate.
For more information, or to be a Shootout volunteer, call Eddie Navarro, Elks Soccer Shoot Chairman, at 805-720-3581.
Santa Maria Northside board meeting
There will be a general meeting for Northside Little League on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of Straw Hat Pizza, located at 1822 N. Broadway.
The meeting is open to the public and will consist of nominations and voting for board positions as well as any other topics proposed. All positions for the board are open.
Santa Maria High golf fundraiser
Santa Maria High School is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Sept. 22 at Santa Maria Country Club
The tournament benefits both the boys and girls golf programs at Santa Maria. The price for entry is $125 and includes golf, cart, prizes and lunch.
There will also be a chance to win a new car for a hole-in-one. Those interested in playing can contact Santa Maria coach Jay Cheney for more information at (805) 925-2567 ext. 3523 or via email at jcheney@smjuhsd.org.
39th annual YMCA "Fun"raiser
The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is getting ready for its 39th annual "Fun"raiser golf tournament.
The "Fun"raiser will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The four-person scramble tournament begins with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with champions crowned in both the low gross (no handicaps) and low net (with handicaps figured in) divisions.
The Helicopter Golf Ball drop will be held at 5 p.m. with an awards banquet and auction to follow.
The entry fee is $175 and includes one entry to the golf ball drop. Additional balls are available for $25 apiece.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are available for $30.
To sign up or get more details, call Cathy Otero at (805) 937-8521 or send an email to cotero@smvymca.org.