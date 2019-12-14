Elks Hoop Shoot set for Sunday
Santa Maria Elks No. 1538 in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting its annual Basketball Hoop Shoot on Sunday to be held at Edwards Community Center gymnasium, located at 809 Panther Dr. Participants must be accompanied by a parent.
Registrations will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with competition starting at 10:30. Tie-breakers will be determined at end of shoot. First-, second- and third-place winners will be acknowledged at an awards dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Monday, Dec. 23.
The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA.
Over three million youngsters throughout the country have entered this competition for boys and girls in the following age categories: 8-9, 10-11; and 12-13. The contestant’s age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2020. Each contestant will have 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will then advance to the district event held at Santa Maria High School on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, and possibly the State, Regional, and Nationals. The Nationals will be held in Chicago, Illinois.
Volunteers are always welcome. For more information, contact Eddie Navarro, local Hoop Shoot Chairman, at (805)720-3581.
AHC baseball camp
Hancock College Baseball will be hosting its annual Winter Bulldog Baseball Camp January 2–4 for children ages 6-13. The camp will take place at John Osborne Baseball Field at the Hancock College Santa Maria campus. The camp costs $100 per child and 75$ per additional family member. Payments can be made via cash or check to "Hancock Baseball."
Participants will be given drink and lunch breaks during the event and will need to have their parents provide them with snacks and water. Participants will learn fundamental techniques and skills taught by current and former Hancock players and coaches.
Skills include:
- Swing fundamentals/consistency
- Bunting
- Proper fielding techniques
- Throwing fundamentals
- Pitching mechanics
- Arm care and injury prevention
- Confidence and the mental aspects of pitching
To sign up, visit the Camps tab in the top right of the Allan Hancock College Athletics website or go to http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Bulldog_Baseball_Camp
Orcutt Babe Ruth sign-ups
Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball will having three final sign up days on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room E-11 at St. Joseph High School; Saturdays, Jan. 18 amd 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Babe Ruth Fields.
The cost $140 per player, additional sibling is $70. High school players are $70.
Please bring birth certificate and proof of residency.
For questions, email; orcuttbaberuth@gmail.com
Central Coast Venom Baseball seeks board members
Central Coast Venom (CCV) Baseball is seeking new board members for its 2020 season. Contact Jason Ramirez at 805-598-8204 for details.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.