SM Babe Ruth League board election
A Santa Maria Babe Ruth board election will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Minami Park.
SYHS needs JV swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a junior varsity swim coach and a dive coach for the spring season.
If interested, contact Athletic Director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Elks Hoop Shoot
The Santa Maria Elks in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting its annual Basketball “Hoop Shoot” on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Edwards Community Center gymnasium, 809 Panther Drive.
Anyone wishing to participate must be accompanied by a parent.
Registrations will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with competition starting at 10:30. Tie breakers will be determined at end of shoot.
Furst, second and third place finishers will be acknowledged at an awards dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Monday, Dec. 17.
The event is free and open to the public.
Each contestant will have 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will then advance to the district event at Santa Maria High School on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Volunteers are always welcome.
For more information, please contact Eddie Navarro, local “Hoop Shoot” Chairman, at (805) 720-3581.
Boxing returns to Chumash Casino
After selling out its debut appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort in July, World Fighting Championships returns with its WFC 98 boxing event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.
Professional boxers slated to fight on the main card include area talent such as John Leo Dato (Santa Maria), Manuel Romero (Santa Maria), Angel Flores (Santa Ynez), Evander Reyes (Santa Maria), Rudy Ochoa (Oxnard) and Chris Beal (Oxnard).
WFC 98 will also showcase undefeated middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0) and undefeated super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0), both of Kazakhstan. The pair train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard.
Amateur bouts will feature a host of up-and-coming fighters such as Adrian Alvarado, Andrew Martinez, Heyner Diaz, Sergio Cox Jr., Emilio Balderas, Angelo Collier, Daniel Rubio, Keinneth Tagalicud, Javier Iniguez, Nicko Agapay, Adrian Gonzalez and Silas Basset. Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.
Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Guadalupe Wrestling to host clinic on Dec. 16
The Guadalupe Wrestling Club is hosting a free wrestling clinic on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Guadalupe City Hall.
Two-time USA World Team member August Wesley is scheduled to lead the clinic. Wesley is a six-time medalist representing the United States on four international teams. He competed at the Olympic Trials in 1996 and 2000 and has over 25 years of coaching experiencing.
The clinic is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is organized in part by the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame and Joe Talaugon. The clinic is open to area wrestling teams and individuals.
For more information, contact Talogan at (805) 698-6982.
Winter Youth Clinic
The Hancock College baseball program will host a three-day winter youth baseball clinic from Jan. 2-4 at John Osborne Field at the Hancock campus.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Clinic instructors will emphasize hitting, fielding and pitching skills. Hancock College coaches and players will be the clinic instructors.
Cost to attend a clinic is $100 per child, and $75 for each additional family member. Registration is underway.
All camp participants will receive a free t-shirt. To register on line, visit http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/baseball camps 2019.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Chris Stevens at 805-922-6966, ext. 3456 or email cstevens@hancockcollege.edu.
Northside registration
Santa Maria Northside Little League is hosting registration for the 2019 season at Straw Hat Pizza, 1822 N. Broadway, on Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, from 5-8 p.m. and late registration on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registration costs $140 and late registration is $150. This year's raffle ticket fundraiser is the only fundraiser for the year and will be paid for at the time of registration. Raffle tickets can be sold to recoup some of the money or they can be kept and entered into the raffle drawing.
All parents/guardians are asked to bring the participant's birth certificate and three documents proving residency or one document supporting school enrollment.
Contact league president Aaron Rice at (805) 331-6448 or player agent Lynn Johnson at (805) 621-3692 for more information. Also visit eteamz.com/northside for additional information.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity baseball program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.