Babe Ruth baseball meeting
Orcutt Babe Ruth is hosting a meeting to discuss the future of youth baseball on the Central Coast on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The meeting is open to anyone, not just Orcutt Babe Ruth families, and will include a general discussion of the future of the local 12-year-old-and 13-year-old baseball programs.
The meeting will be held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Call Orcutt Babe Ruth President Bryn Smith at 805-451-8516 if you have any questions or for more details.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity baseball program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.
Santa Ynez looking for boys volleyball coach
Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a boys volleyball coach.
Those interested in the position, should contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.