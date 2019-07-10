The Santa Maria Valley Sports History club and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame has put together and all-sports memorabilia display scheduled for Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, at 1309 North Bradley.
"Come on down, meet some of the athletes and enjoy an array of sports memorabilia featuring some of Santa Maria Valley's great sports figures of the past," Elks member Eddie Navarro said.
There will be pictures and items from football, baseball, basketball, boxing and other sports on display at the event. Those interested in bringing sports items to share and display for the day are welcome.
Contact Eddie Navarro at (805) 720-3581 for more information or to answer any questions.
Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament
The Five Cities squad will host the Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, which will take place July 22-27.
The tourney is a double elimination one.
Games July 22-26 will take place at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande. The championship round will take place July 27 at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.
The championship round will begin at 10 a.m. that day. if necessary, there will be a 1 p.m. game (or the start will be approximately 30 minutes after the finish of the 10 a.m. game) to determine the tournament champion.
The tournament winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tournament because its 13U team won the Babe Ruth World Series in 2018, earning the first Babe Ruth World Series championship ever for a Central Coast team.
Tournament teams include Five Cities, Central California, Arizona, Utah North, Northern California, Utah South, Hawaii, Southern California No. 2, Nevada and Southern California No. 1.
Five Cites will play Utah South at 7 p.m. July 22 in the first round. Other first-round games that day will include Central California vs. Arizona at 10 a.m., Utah North vs. Northern California at 1 p.m., and Hawaii against Southern California No. 2 at 4 p.m.
So Cal No. 1 and Nevada received first-round byes.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a head varsity football coach, a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Junior golf camps
Former PGA Tour player and current Hancock College men's golf coach "Big John" McComish is hosting four junior golf camps in late spring and over the summer.
Joining McComish as instructors will be PGA pro Sarah McComish and Righetti High girls golf coach Brian Tomooka.
The camps will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 8-11, July 22-25 and Aug. 6-8.
The cost is $60.
To sign up or receive more information, call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019 or send an email to McComish at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Golf clinics at Rancho Maria
Tony “The Golf Doctor” Murphy has joined the staff at Rancho Maria Golf Club and will be teaching junior and ladies golf clinics on Saturday mornings.
This will be an inexpensive, weekly year-long program costing $10 per session.
For more details, send an email to Murphy at tonymurphygolfdoc@yahoo.com or call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.