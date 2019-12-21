Splash: Some area teams have made the 3-point shot a focal point of their offense. Others are intent on defending it.

Veteran Santa Maria High School boys basketball coach Dave Yamate and the 3-point shot have a long history together.
"I was a shooting guard for Marina High School in Huntington Beach," he said by phone recently. "My junior year in 1987, our league, the Sunset League, was the only league in California that had the 3-point shot."
The sort of pilot program went over so well, "The next year, every (high school) league in California had it," Yamate said.
Yamate's 3-point shooting days continued after high school. "I played for Eastern Washington in college," he said.
St. Joseph took on Torrance Bishop Montgomery in the semifinals of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic Friday night in San Luis Obispo, losing …
He is now in his sixth season as the Santa Maria boys basketball coach. Before that, he coached for seven years at Morro Bay.
"All of my teams, at Morro Bay and Santa Maria, have emphasized the 3-point shot," Yamate said. His teams have characteristically been prolific 3-point scorers.
"We take pride in that," Santa Maria's veteran coach said. "Our players spend a lot of hours working on the 3-point shot. Shooting (well) from 25 feet is an acquired skill. It doesn't just happen overnight."
Earlier this season the Santa Maria girls team sank 17 3-pointers in a game. The Nipomo boys made 18 3-pointers against Pioneer Valley, which made nine, in a game last week.
Long-distance shooting being an acquired skill is something Righetti junior Malia Cabigon can attest to.
During most of her first two seasons for the Warriors, the 5-foot-11 Cabigon worked almost strictly inside. That gradually began to change as her sophomore season went along.
"The second St. Joseph game (late in her sophomore season), I started getting more confident with my (outside shot)," Cabigon said during a recent Righetti practice.
"Coach (Desiree Hitch) started moving me farther out. I worked on my 3-point shot during the summer,"
Once she began shooting it, Cabigon quickly became one of the most proficient 3-point shooters for a Righetti team that shoots the 3 with regularity.
In Cabigon's case, "Big girls tend to sag off her when they're defending her, and they give her that (three-point) shot," said Hitch.
It wasn't always pretty, but Lompoc did plenty to keep away St. Joseph in a 49-39 win in a non-league game before the holiday break next week.
"I never want to discourage my girls from taking the 3-point shot if it's there."
His team doesn't take the 3-point shot much, Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said. That doesn't mean the 3 isn't a big part of Robb's coaching life.
"We don't shoot the 3 much. We're mainly a defensive team," he said.
"Still, it's our job here as coaches to recognize the 3-point shooters on the other team and adjust to defend against it."
The St. Mary's NCAA Division 1 men's basketball team averages nearly 10 made 3's a game, and the Gaels sink just over 47 percent of the 3's they try. Beyond that, though, only 16 Divison 1 men's squads make at least 40 percent of their 3-point attempts, and no NBA team does.
Jincho Rivera two-handed dunk
Jincho Rivera two handed jam. pic.twitter.com/FadtLZyWPr— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 21, 2019
Another Jincho Rivera dunk
December 21, 2019
Bazunga dunk at MPXC
Sam Bazunga out here trying to break more rims. And then Jincho Rivera was this close to pulling off amazing dunk. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/98Nbtp8IEp— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 21, 2019
Rainier Beach dunk
December 21, 2019
Jincho Rivera 360 dunk
.@Rivera15_ might win this thing. #santamariatimes @SJ_Hoops pic.twitter.com/WS4sPossf1— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 21, 2019
John John Hart final dunk
John John Hart of #RainierBeach wins @MPXmasClassic slam dunk contest. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/x2OKrj2Mtj— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 21, 2019
John John Hart dunk
John John Hart with this dunk over four people helped him win @MPXmasClassic slam dunk contest. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/nPxsWOqr37— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 21, 2019
Williams dunk from Rainier Beach
Terrance Williams’ son from Rainier Beach with this nice jam. pic.twitter.com/4HPvqoLcjv— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 21, 2019