Splash: Some area teams have made the 3-point shot a focal point of their offense. Others are intent on defending it.

Long-distance shooting being an acquired skill is something Righetti junior Malia Cabigon can attest to.

During most of her first two seasons for the Warriors, the 5-foot-11 Cabigon worked almost strictly inside. That gradually began to change as her sophomore season went along.

"The second St. Joseph game (late in her sophomore season), I started getting more confident with my (outside shot)," Cabigon said during a recent Righetti practice.

"Coach (Desiree Hitch) started moving me farther out. I worked on my 3-point shot during the summer,"

Once she began shooting it, Cabigon quickly became one of the most proficient 3-point shooters for a Righetti team that shoots the 3 with regularity.

In Cabigon's case, "Big girls tend to sag off her when they're defending her, and they give her that (three-point) shot," said Hitch.

"I never want to discourage my girls from taking the 3-point shot if it's there."

His team doesn't take the 3-point shot much, Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said. That doesn't mean the 3 isn't a big part of Robb's coaching life.

"We don't shoot the 3 much. We're mainly a defensive team," he said.