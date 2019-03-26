Orcutt Academy's boys tennis team is putting together a solid regular season, and the Spartans are looking forward to their first CIF Central Section playoffs.
The Spartans beat a young — six freshmen, two juniors and one sophomore, according to veteran Pirates' coach Kathy Dannecker - winless Morro Bay team 9-0 in a Mountain League match at the Hancock College courts Tuesday to move to 8-3, 6-2. Orcutt Academy dropped seven games total.
"We play at Atascadero Thursday (3:30 p.m. start), and that will be for second place," said Orcutt coach Art Lopez. "We're both 6-2," in the Ocean League.
First-place Mission Prep swept its two-match series with Orcutt. "They beat us 5-4 in the first round and 6-3 in the second," said Lopez. "We almost pulled it out, but couldn't quite do it."
Orcutt No. 1 singles player Matthew Lopez, Art's son, won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles Tuesday. Dannecker said the Pirates were without their No. 1 singles player, so the other five had to move up a spot. The Pirates forfeited the No. 6 singles match.
Matthew Lopez is a four-year varsity player. He said his team is ahead of where it was at this point last year and, with four league matches left, is looking forward to its debut in the Central Section playoffs.
"We had a lot of the same guys we had last year, but they played more during the summer (than they had the summer before), put more time into it," Matthew Lopez said.
"We made it to the playoffs, but we lost in the first round," in Orcutt's last year in the Southern Section before the move to the Central Section, said Lopez.
"I'm definitely looking forward to the playoffs. I think we have a great chance to go far, and the guys are looking forward to playing a higher level of competition."
Matthew Lopez said that, as a coach, his father "treats me just like any other player. He's very fair with everyone."
Art Lopez said his team is in the Central Section's Division 3, and that should open up some opportunities for his team. His girls squad last fall was placed in Division 1.
Orcutt's veteran coach acknowledged with a chuckle, "I know nothing about the Central (Valley) teams. We're looking forward to seeing how the seedings come out."
Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the post-season and, "We're definitely doing the playoffs," Art Lopez said.
Aidan Crowley won his No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0 for the Spartans Tuesday. He said he put in a lot of tennis time last summer. "I spent a lot of time at the (Santa Maria Country Club) playing and practicing tennis," then, he said.
"I believe the playoffs will be a good challenge for our team," said Crowley.
Like Crowley, Troy Fulton, at No. 2 singles, Kenyon Childs, at No. 4 and Kyle Quinlan, at No. 5, won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 Tuesday. Orcutt's William Jin won an exhibition match 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.
Childs and Quinlan teamed for an 8-3 win in the No. 1 doubles match. Nathan Calhoun and Kris Gilbertson won 8-1 at No. 2, and Jin and Skyler Grimnes won 8-0 at No. 3.
The doubles sets were eight-game pro sets.
Matthew Lopez is one area player who prefers the Central Section tennis format to the Southern Section one.
"I like it because I can concentrate more when I'm playing one guy," he said. "I also like it because I can go both singles and doubles, and you can't do that (with the Southern Section format)."
While the Central Section format calls for a best-of-three sets singles format, with singles players having the option of playing doubles, the Southern Section has a round robin format of six one-set singles matches and three one-set doubles matches. Players must play either singles or doubles. They cannot play both.
Atascadero 9, Pioneer Valley 0
The Greyhounds (6-2 Ocean League) racked up a league win at Pioneer Valley.
"We were missing two starters, including our number one singles player, but we played a competitive match anyway," said Pioneer Valley coach Rick Faulk.
"We are having a tough season as far as wins, but we are improving every match. I'm proud (of the players)."