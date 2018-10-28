After three years of just missing out, the Pirates are finally in.
The Santa Ynez football team was chosen as an at-large team Sunday morning when the CIF Southern Section team released the spots online.
Santa Ynez had gone 23-7 from 2015-17, and had zero playoff appearances to show for it.
Now the Pirates have a playoff berth and a tough task ahead. Santa Ynez will play at Division 7 No. 1 seed Covina Northview in the first round. The Vikings are 10-0 on the season and champions of the Valle Vista League. MaxPreps has them rated the No. 79 team in the state.
As Channel League champion, Lompoc will host its first-round game in Division 3 against Capistrano Valley. The Cougars are 7-3 overall, but went 1-3 in the vaunted South Coast League. MaxPreps has Capistrano Valley rated No. 78 in the state and Lompoc No. 134.
The Braves have won nine straight league championships under head coach Andrew Jones, who captured his 100th career victory at Lompoc with Friday's 63-0 trouncing of Cabrillo in the Big Game.
The Braves are 8-2 on the season and finished 5-0 in Channel League play.
The journey is set for nearly all the area's high school football teams.
Santa Ynez coach had a matter-of-fact notice to this reporter Sunday morning in a text message: "We made the playoffs," the coach wrote.
And McClurg must've felt relief.
Santa Ynez had to rely on making the postseason as an at-large team after finishing third in the Los Padres League the previous three seasons, but never earned a bid.
The Pirates, along with Lompoc and Cabrillo, moved to the Channel League this season and things began to look familiar for the Pirates.
They finished 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Channel League, with Santa Barbara's upset win over Dos Pueblos complicating things in the final week of the regular season.
The Dons' win forced a three-way tie for second place with Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos all at 3-2 in league.
Preseason tiebreakers meant Santa Ynez was the fourth seed out of the league for playoff selections, meaning the Pirates were once again hoping for an open at-large spot.
Well, unlike the last three seasons, the Pirates had a spot.
Dos Pueblos (6-4, 3-2) is in the Division 5 bracket and plays at Lawndale (8-2).
Santa Barbara is at Culver City, the No. 2 team out of the Ocean View League, in the Division 7 first round.