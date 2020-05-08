With no game on Senior Day, Righetti's softball seniors still find way to celebrate

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going…

Nearly 20 portraits or posters paying tribute to the eight adorned a fence on Bradley Road, near the Foster Road intersection.

As players stood by replicas of their respective game uniforms, several drivers honked and waved as they drove past.

“We Love Our Seniors,” one poster read.

Next to that were portraits of all eight players. Messages of endearment appeared on all eight jersey replicas.

The portraits/posters display on the fence “helped lift my spirits,” said Hoyos.

The Warriors were sitting at 3-5 when their season ended. Kestler was leading the team in hitting at .500. Duran was at .333

Hoyos, Kestler, Kober, Duran and Riley Milan indicated they will play softball in college. Some indicated they want to play at Hancock College. Kestler will be a preferred walk-on at NCAA Division II Cal State San Marcos.

“I’ll probably be an infielder or outfielder there,” she said.

Herrera was one of the three who said she will not play softball in college. “I’m going to concentrate on academics,” she said.

Garcia was set to enlist in the Army before the pandemic disrupted things.