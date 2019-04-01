Coaching, as far as Brian Tomooka is concerned, is coaching.
He said as much after a Righetti softball game last week, a 4-0 Mountain League loss to San Luis Obispo.
Tomooka is in his first season as the Righetti softball team's coach. He coached the Righetti baseball team for the previous 14 years, and his teams earned multiple PAC 8 League championships along the way.
The Warriors, led by eventual New York Yankees second-round draft pick, pitcher Matt Sauer, made it to the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship game in 2017. That was Tomooka's penultimate season as the Righetti baseball team's coach.
He said this is the first time he has ever coached a girls team.
"The approach," to coaching a high school baseball team and a softball squad, Tomooka said, "is exactly the same.
"Coaching is coaching."
While some coaches may not have differing temperaments between coaching boys and girls teams, Tomooka, when he spoke after his team's game last week, did not.
"For me, there hasn't been any difference," he said.
Tomooka's coaching approach when it comes to the Righetti softball team seems the same as it did when he coached the Righetti baseball team.
When he was pleased with his baseball team's performance, he was generous with his praise in post-game meetings. When he was unhappy with his squad's effort, he was blunt, though not loud.
He is not a holler guy. Tomooka was generally not one to raise his voice much, if at all, when he was a baseball coach, and when he instructed his team during its games last week, it was in an even tone.
At press time, the Warriors were 6-9-1 and 3-3 in league after Friday's 5-0 win over rival St. Joseph. Righetti is in its first season in the Mountain League after its athletic program joined most of the others in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section early last year.
The 2018-19 school year is the newcomers' first in the Central Section.
Though his team is sub-.500 overall, Tomooka had no laments after the San Luis Obispo loss.
"The team has made a lot of improvement since the start of the year, and the work ethic has been great," said Tomooka.
Tomooka has taught math at Righetti for 14 years and he said, for him, the teaching principles in coaching are the same as the teaching principles in the classroom.
"Different people are going to learn in different ways, and you have to recognize that," he said.
Righetti's No. 1 pitcher, junior Mackenzie Kestler, had a 1.78 ERA at press time. The Warriors' biggest problem has been hitting.
At press time, they were batting .230 has a team. Kestler was hitting .425 at press time. Just two other regulars, Cameron Reynoso (.324) and Bailey Kober (at .308), were hitting .300 or better.
Righetti's regular season will end with a May 2 game at San Luis Obispo. Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the playoffs.
Righetti is next scheduled to play Friday at home against Arroyo Grande. That Mountain League game will start at 4:30 p.m. The Warriors will then play in the Thousand Oaks Tournament this weekend.