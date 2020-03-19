UCLA's Delanie Wisz and Jacqui Prober cope with season's cancellation

UCLA first baseman-third baseman Delanie Wisz was rolling along in her junior softball season.
The Righetti High School graduate was batting .359, fourth-best for the defending national champs (26-1). She had hit five doubles on the year, and her five home runs were second-most on the squad.
Wisz was the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week for her output for the Bruins in their six games spanning March 2-8. Wisz had at least one hit in five of the six games, RBIs in four, and her RBI double against No. 16 Michigan, three-run homer against No. 22 University of Central Florida and grand slam against No. 18 Minnesota were all game-winning hits.
Arroyo Grande High basketball team featured on ESPN's SportsCenter after having CIF State title game canceled
Scott Van Pelt, the longtime ESPN anchor who hosts the popular late-night edition of SportsCenter, has spent the past few nights highlighting high school or college teams and athletes who have had their seasons or careers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He picked up the Eagles' story Tuesday night.
Then came the news.
In response to COVID-19, the coronavirus, the Pac-12 announced Saturday that the remainder of the season for all member spring sports teams was cancelled.
"The initial news was a huge shock to my whole team," Wisz said earlier this week.
"We were very confused and didn't know what was going to happen. But we've all just accepted that this is how it is."
"While the time may come when we have to cancel postseason events, today is not that day," CIF Executive Director Rob Nocetti wrote in a media release issued by the state office.
Wisz's teammate and fellow Righetti alum, Jacqui Prober, is a senior. Prober, as a pinch runner, scored the run against Oklahoma that gave the Bruins the national title. Prober was batting .313 in 20 games as a senior. She had a pair of doubles in 16 at bats with four RBIs.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisz did seem to be taking things in stride. "I've been home for the last couple of days working on finals," she said.
The Righetti grad sounded hopeful that the Pac-12 would grant affected players an extra season of eligibility.
"Most likely our season of eligibility will be given back," said Wisz. "At least we get a whole extra year out of this to be even better than we were this year."
At press time, neither the Pac-12 or the NCAA had made an announcement concerning an extra season of eligibility for the affected athletes.
TJ Boone, an offensive lineman, overcome a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation to complete his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and sign to play football at Carson-Newman University.
For now, the conference has cancelled all organized team activities. The Pac-12 said in its original announcement that it will re-visit the issue March 29.
"When I go back down to L.A., we may be able to work out as a team, but nothing is set in stone yet," said Wisz.
Wisz is Stevie Wisz's younger sister. Stevie Wisz's courageous battle against aortic stenosis, and her subsequently successful open heart surgery, made national headlines last spring.
2019's Best: Collection of this year's top sports stories on SantaMariaTimes.com
Well the end of the year is right around the corner . Wow, 2020 is here. Get ready for all of the things that the new year could bring us by taking a look back at some of the top stories of 2019 right here.
It's not every day that the story of a Righetti High School graduate's life journey is on the front pages of ESPN.com.
Saints football: Santa Maria gets historic first win over Pioneer Valley, beating Panthers in 14th try
On the 14th try, a Santa Maria football team has a win over crosstown rival Pioneer Valley.
At halftime of last Friday's Homecoming game against Cabrillo, Quincy Valle, a senior on the Santa Ynez football team, had to sprint to the gi…
Part I: 'If you want it, you have to work for it.' Santa Maria fighter John Leo Dato hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Manny Pacquiao
Santa Maria fighter John Leo Dato to fight on Manny Pacquiao undercard
Part II: A look at John Leo Dato's style in the ring as his perfect record, and a chance at boxing stardom, are on the line in Las Vegas
John Leo Dato is a brawler. The Filipino featherweight is an aggressive fighter who likes to deliver as many punches as he takes. Tony Ojeda, one of Dato's two trainers, has spent the last few months trying to craft Dato into a more refined fighter.
Riccardo Magni traveled all the way to Saint Petersburg, Russia, and came back with his hands full.
Righetti graduate Crystal Sanchez makes history at Hancock College: She's the schools first-ever deaf athlete
Shortly after becoming a runner, Sanchez became the first deaf athlete to compete for Hancock College. The freshman runs for veteran Hancock coach Louie Quintana's women's cross country team.
Tony Payne finally figured it out.
The streak is now at seven.
And the Knights are into the semifinals.
It may go down in UCLA sports lore as "The slide."
The NBA is filled with talk of Super Teams.
Can you believe it? At just 15, Parker Reynolds has already qualified for the Olympic Trials in two events
At the Futures Meet in Portland, Oregon, Parker Reynolds qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Reynolds won the 1,500 in 15:41, easily under the men's qualifying standard of 15:44.89. He then qualified for the Trials in a second event.
Hancock College has a brand new rodeo team — and boosters have set their sights on building up the program
The tradition continues but with a new mission in mind.
He is 14, he has been a professional - that's right, professional scooter - rider for two years, and Righetti High School freshman Bryce Baker is already highly decorated in that sport. Baker said the relatively new sport is "Mostly similar to BMX. There are back flips, 360s, stuff like that."
Stevie Wisz played for the Bruins' 2019 national championship squad. She also played for the 2013 Righetti team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship under coach Scott Nickason.
Delanie Wisz transferred to UCLA after two highly productive seasons at Loyola Marymount. She homered twice and went 3-for-3 in her UCLA debut, a 14-0 win over Cal State Bakersfield Feb. 6.
UCLA announced March 10 that it would switch to online courses, joining the number of schools that have done so in response to COVID-19.