UCLA's Delanie Wisz and Jacqui Prober cope with season's cancellation

UCLA first baseman-third baseman Delanie Wisz was rolling along in her junior softball season.

The Righetti High School graduate was batting .359, fourth-best for the defending national champs (26-1). She had hit five doubles on the year, and her five home runs were second-most on the squad.

Wisz was the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week for her output for the Bruins in their six games spanning March 2-8. Wisz had at least one hit in five of the six games, RBIs in four, and her RBI double against No. 16 Michigan, three-run homer against No. 22 University of Central Florida and grand slam against No. 18 Minnesota were all game-winning hits.

Then came the news.

In response to COVID-19, the coronavirus, the Pac-12 announced Saturday that the remainder of the season for all member spring sports teams was cancelled.

"The initial news was a huge shock to my whole team," Wisz said earlier this week.

"We were very confused and didn't know what was going to happen. But we've all just accepted that this is how it is."

