Stevie Wisz's third open-heart surgery, performed Friday in Los Angeles, was a complete success, her mother Melissa said.
Wisz, the Righetti High softball standout who walked on at UCLA and won a national title with the Bruins earlier this month, is recovering after undergoing surgery at the Keck Hospital of USC.
Wisz delayed the life-saving procedure until after her senior season at UCLA. Her decision gained national media attention after her story was featured by ESPN writer Wayne Drehs.
Friday afternoon, Melissa Wisz posted on social media, writing that her daughter's procedure was a success.
A team of doctors performed what is known as the Ross procedure on Wisz. The four-hour operation moved Wisz's pulmonary valve to her aortic location and then replaced that pulmonary valve with one from a cadaver. Wisz had previously replaced her aortic valve via open-heart surgery with one from a pig's heart.
Wisz was first diagnosed with aortic stenosis just after turning a year old. She had her first open-heart surgery at the age of 9, then had a pacemaker implanted at 10. She had a second open-heart surgery at the age of 15.
Before the start of her senior season at UCLA, Wisz began to show the symptoms that had previously accompanied her heart disease. Doctors discovered that her aorta was leaking once again and another open-heart surgery was needed to save her life.
Wisz chose to delay that procedure to Friday so she could play her final season at UCLA.
She graduated from UCLA on June 13 with a degree in Biology.
Wisz is expected to remain hospitalized for several days while she recovers from the operation.
what doesn’t kill you makes you STRONGER!!! Here we go! Open-heart #3 is almost underway! Next time I wake up I’ll be one scar stronger✝️ Thank you for all of the love, support, and prayers. I couldn’t do this without you all. God’s got me! Love you all so much. LETS DO THIS DAMN THING. Talk to you guys soon🙏🏻 #StevieStrong
