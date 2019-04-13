This was the kind of game the Santa Maria softball coaching staff had been hoping for all season.
Xchelle Glidewell pitched a two-hit complete game, her defense was solid behind her and the Saints beat Lompoc 3-0 in a Pool B game Saturday morning at the Best of the West Tournament at host Pioneer Valley High School's Field 2. Santa Maria was the designated home team.
"We played a complete game, offensively and defensively, for the first time this year," said Santa Maria coach Greg Guerrero after his team moved to 6-11.
"We (coaches) knew (the players) had it in them. Now they know they can do it."
The loss was the Braves' first of the tournament. Friday, Lompoc (7-7-1) beat Ventura Foothill Tech 5-1 and tied St. Joseph 3-3 in Pool B play.
Saturday, Lompoc right-hander Briana Reitmeier pitched a seven-hit complete game, but the Braves fell short. Santa Maria scored all of its runs in the third inning. Carlissa Solorio hit a two-run double for the last two.
"Our pitcher did a good job," said Lompoc coach Marjie Ledgerwood. "We put balls in play, but Santa Maria's defense handled them. Santa Maria played a very good defensive game today."
The Braves hit several fairly hard, medium-deep balls to the outfield, but the Saints' outfielders kept making plays. Meanwhile, the Santa Maria infielders consistently handled ground balls cleanly.
Four of Santa Maria's hits came in the Saints' three-run third inning. Technically, the Braves did not make any errors that inning in their error-free game. Still, the third was the one inning Lompoc's defense was a bit dicey.
"That was enough for (the Saints)," said Ledgerwood.
Lompoc's coach said Reitmeier and Sierra Preston have shared the pitching chores for the Braves this year.
Santa Maria lead-off batter Isela Velazquez hit a slow grounder off pitcher Briana Reitmeier's glove in the third. Velazquez was so close to the bag by the time Reitmeier picked the ball up, she likely would have beaten the throw even if Reitmeier had made the play cleanly. Velazquez beat the throw easily, and the play was scored a hit.
Samantha DeLaCruz singled off Lompoc shortstop Preston's glove. One out later, with runners on second and third, Velazquez beat Lompoc second baseman Haley Larsh's throw home for the first run.
Solorio, the next batter, hit a high, deep drive. Lompoc center fielder Kendra Hockett seemed to have some trouble tracking it, and the ball went off the center field netting for a two-run double.
Reitmeier allowed just two hits the rest of the way, but Glidewell yielded only a Michelle Hill double in the second inning and a single by pinch hitter Audrey Elizondo in the sixth to the Braves.
Glidewell pitched around two harmless errors, and set down the next three Lompoc batters to end it after an error in the top of the seventh.
"I just wanted to let my defense work today, and they did," said Glidewell. "Our defense really did a good job today."
Glidewell struck out four and walked none. Reitmeier walked just one batter herself.
Adrianna Lopez went 2-for-3 with a double for the Saints. Five Saints had one hit.
The tournament concluded Saturday. There was no tournament champion. Teams played strictly other clubs in their respective pools.
The tourney format had a 10-run rule after five innings and a 90-minute time limit per game, but the Lompoc-Santa Maria game went the distance.
Santa Maria is 3-3 in the Ocean League with four league games left. Guerrero said the way his team played Saturday morning should give the Saints a boost for the rests of the season.
"Now, the players know they can do it," said Guerrero. "No more excuses."
Atascadero 11, Pioneer Valley 1 (5 innings, run rule)
The host team, which plays in the smaller Ocean League, stayed with the first-place Mountain League team until the top of the fifth inning.
That was when the Greyhounds, who began the inning with a 2-1 lead, struck for nine runs. Bailey Dougherty hit a three-run home run and Gabrielle Hinzo had a two-run double in the big Atascadero fifth.
Breanna Galaties had the Panthers' RBI. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
St. Joseph 4, Soledad 3
In a mistake-filled game, Dylan Prandini hit walk-off two-run double for the Knights in the bottom of the fifth. The game was called at that point because of the 90-minute time limit.
St. Joseph pitcher Briana Munoz limited the Aztecs to four hits.
Merced Golden Valley 2, Atascadero 1
In a game that matched two teams who looked like the class of the tournament field, pitcher Marissa Bertuccio hit what proved to be a game-winning solo homer for the 19-2 Cougars, who went 4-0 in the tournament's Pool A.
Bertuccio was coming off a no-hitter against Pioneer Valley the day before. Atascadero went 3-1 in Pool A.
Ventura St. Bonaventure 13, Pioneer Valley 2
Monique Gomez had the RBI for the Panthers, who dropped a Pool A game to the Seraphs. Gomez went 2-for-3 with a double.
Six Seraphs had multiple hits in the 15-hit St. Bonaventure attack, and Rachel Williams drove in four runs. Morgan Prater was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jalen Barron had two hits and two RBIs.
St. Bonaventure's Jorja Moes limited the Panthers to four hits.
Lompoc 6, Soledad 4
Haley Larsh had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Braves who finished their tournament with a win over the Aztecs. Lompoc finished 2-1-1 in Pool B.
Ventura Foothill Tech 9, Santa Maria 0
The Dragons scored nine runs in the first two innings and won this Pool B game handily.
Foothill Tech went 3-1, the best record in Pool ,in the tourney. Santa Maria went 2-2 in the tournament.
Youth soccer
Central Coast California Aztecs qualify for State Cup
The Central Coast California Aztecs, a girls club soccer team comprised of players from Santa Maria, Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo and Righetti high schools, have qualified for the State Cup.
More than 120 age group teams are slated to play in the State Cup, which will take place in Temecula Sunday.
Aztecs roster members include Hayde Gallardo, Ara Leon, Mecaelea Lopez, Sarah Barbosa, Naylea Calderon, Alissa Castro, Jessica Gil, Alison Magni, Reyna Ramirez, Sara Rodriguez, Mia Santana, Rylee Sheils, Brooke Stewart, Annette Vargas and Jazmin Zarate. Gallardo, Leon and Lopez are the team captains.
Cristian Alvarez is the team's coach. Manuel Castro is his assistant.
College Baseball
Hancock 8, Moorpark 3
Freshmen Jeff Ray and Travis Welker drove in two runs apiece, while Ismael Hernandez collected three hits to back a solid start from Jake Shusterich as the Hancock College baseball team opened a five-game homestand with a win over Moorpark on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs moved to 9-9 in Western State Conference play and 17-17 overall. Hancock took the season series with the Raiders 3-1. Moorpark fell to 7-11 in league and 13-20 on the year.
Also on Saturday, Cuesta defeated Ventura 4-1 to force a three-way tie for first place in the Western State Conference. Cuesta, Ventura, and Santa Barbara City are all 11-7 in league. The Bulldogs are two games back at 9-9.
The Bulldogs continue their homestand at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against Modesto in a non-conference game.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Hancock hosts its annual Bulldogs’ Spring Classic.
Six of the eight tournament teams were ranked in the latest regional rankings released last week; Fresno (No. 8) and Merced (17) from the North and from the South, Cypress (4), Cuesta (9), Canyons (19) and Hancock (20)
Games will be played at Cuesta, Hancock and Elks Field.
The Bulldogs face East L.A. at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to open the Classic.