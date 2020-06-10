Softball: Santa Maria High seniors get their banners, helmets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to Santa Maria High School softball team tradition, a banner is made for each senior.

The banners are hung up at the Santa Maria softball field then taken down at the Saints' last home game and presented to those seniors, along with the batting helmet each used that year.

This year there was no final home game for that presentation to the seniors because in March, the rest of the Saints' 2020 season, along with everyone else's, was scrubbed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team officials made sure the seniors got their banners and helmets anyway. The five Santa Maria softball seniors this year were Samantha De La Cruz, Marissa Caro, Michaela Melena, Ashley Guzman and Alycia Castillo.

De La Cruz was the only one who played varsity softball for three years, plus the truncated 2020 season.

"I wasn't really surprised that we got them," said De La Cruz, who was a third baseman and four-year starter for the Saints.

She hit .365 for Santa Maria her junior year. No stats were available for the team for 2020. Then again, they only played eight games. The Saints were sitting at 2-6 when their season ended.