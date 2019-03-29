Righetti's softball team scored twice in the second inning against Foster Road rival St. Joseph Friday, and Mackenzie Kestler made sure that was more than enough.
The junior left-hander checked the Knights on two hits, and the Warriors earned a 5-0 Mountain League win to move to 6-9-1, 3-3. The Knights are 5-6, 1-4.
Kestler's battery mate, catcher Sam Lopez singled in a run in the second inning, Macey Cochran drove in another run in the second and Kestler was in command from there.
"She just did a great job," said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka. "It was one of the best games she's pitched all year.
"St. Joseph loaded the bases in the first inning with two outs, and Mackenzie got a strikeout for the last out. She gave up the two hits after that (doubles by Lita Mahoney and Dylan Prandini), but she really had control, over a variety of pitches."
Righetti had eight hits, and Kestler helped hserself by getting two of those.
"It was a really good game for us," said Tomooka. "We didn't make any errors, and we hit the ball well."
Righetti will host Arroyo Grande at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to open its second half of Mountain League play. St. Joseph will play a league game at Atascadero at the same time.
The Knights had just two hits. St. Joseph starter Skylar Johnson struck out eight.
Dyland Prandini and Lita Mahoney had the hits for the Knights.
Valley Christian Academy 20, Coastal Christian 3 (5 innings, run rule)
Savannah Trenkle, Malia Bullock and Kyra Tullos all drove in four runs for the Lions (4-4, 3-1) in this Coast Valley League game at Coastal Christian.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Trenkle pitched a complete game. She and Bullock bouth had two htis. Bullock scored three runs. The lone Tullos hit was a triple.
Pioneer Valley 12, Orcutt Academy 2
The Panthers moved to 2-0 in the Ocean League with a win over the Spartans, who committed 10 errors.
The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.
Cielo Ruvalcaba homered for Orcutt. Daisy Esparza had a double and an RBI for the Spartans. Ruvalcaba and Esparza both went 2-for-3.
Ashley Gutierrez pitched a six-hit complete game for the Panthers. She struck out nine.
Youth wrestling
Folkstyle Nationals
CEDAR FALLS, IOWA — Matt Rodriguez of the Marvel Wrestling Academy qualified for the semifinals at 152 pounds Friday in these age group nationals.
Rodriguez, who wrestles for Righetti and qualified for the CIF State tournament during the regular season, will wrestle at 8:45 a.m. MDT Saturday.
Jeremy Oani is the only one of the other seven Marvel Academy wrestlers who is still in the competition. Oani will try Saturday to place at 88 pounds.
Dominic Mendez (106 pounds), Tyson Escobedo (120), Aaron Ibarra (126), Jason Bautista (138) and Benny Banduenga (152) have all been eliminated.
Mendez and Escobedo both went 3-2 in the tournament. Banduenga went 2-2. Ibarra and Bautista both went 1-2.
Baseball
St. Joseph 3, Paso Robles 2
The Knights (4-12, 1-5) garnered their first Mountain League victory with a win on the road.
St. Joseph senior right-hander Alex Ontiveros pitched a no-hitter but had to settle for getting the win.
"There were a couple of walks (to Paso Robles hitters) and we made a couple of errors," that led to the runs, said St. Joseph coach Ron Regalado.
Aden Anderson scored the winning run for St. Joseph on a passed ball.
Cuesta 5, Hancock 1
The Bulldogs (14-14, 6-6) were out-hit 12-5 in this Western State Conference North game at Cuesta and dropped their fourth straight.
Aiden Nagle went 4-for-4 and drove in four Cuesta runs. Reed Odland went 3-for-4 for Hancock, and drove in the Bulldogs' lone run.
First-place Cuesta moved to 16-9, 8-4. The Cougars won the four-game series against the Bulldogs three games to one.
Track
Western State Conference Meet
Hancock's Davina Jannine Valerio had three top-four finishes at the WSC Meet at Cuesta College.
Valerio placed second in the pole vault at 8 feet, 11.75 inches and second in the long jump at 16-1. She placed third in the high jump at 4-5.
Two Hancock men garnered three top-10 finishes.
Kevin Lopez finished third at 122-1 in the javelin. He placed eighth in the shot put (34-7) and 10th in the hammer throw (78-10).
Teammate Jacob Desimas also hd three top-10 finies. Desimas placed fifth in the javlin (114-3), ninth in the hammer (81-0) and 10th i the shot put (32-3).
Letarian Brandon placed seventh in 11.45 seconds in the 100. He long jumped 19-2. His place was not known at press time.
Hancock's Yadina Castellanos finished fourth in 1:20 in the women's 400. Teammate Michele Marceleno placed eighth, in 12:14, in the 3,000.