Just look at the numbers.
That's all that's needed to see the impact Lisette Coria had on the Nipomo High softball program the past four seasons.
It's all in the numbers.
Coria, the team's starting shortstop for nearly all of her high school career, reached the rare career 100-100, scoring at least 100 runs and accumulating at least 100 hits. She also drove in 47 runs and stole 49 bases during her time with the Titans.
So it's easy to see why Coria is moving on to the next level. Coria signed with Olivet College, based in Olivet, Michigan, during a ceremony inside Nipomo High's gymnasium on Wednesday. Family members and teammates filled the Nipomo High gym to see Coria sign on the dotted line.
"I'm so glad I have such a good support system from my family and my friends and especially my coaches," Coria said. "They all got me here and I'm happy that I could share this moment with them."
Coria finished her prep career with a .423 batting average. She scored exactly 100 runs and racked up 123 hits. She had a .510 on-base percentage and a 90.2-percent fielding percentage.
Coria earned All-League honors three of the four years she played for the Titans and was named the team MVP in 2019. She earned First Team All-Ocean League honors this spring after she hit .545 with 25 runs and 17 RBIs.
"I do a lot of the announcing at the softball games and I've had the honor of watching Lisette play for all four years she's been here," said Joe Hubbell, Nipomo High's school counselor and ardent athletic supporter. "She's THE shortstop. One thing about Lisette, when the game is on the line, she wants the ball to come to her to make the final out. A lot of players hope the ball doesn't come to them, but she wants it to come to her. She's also an honor student, a scholar-athlete and has taken AP classes this year. She's been in the AVID program for four years. She's an all-around amazing student and athlete."
Coria will play for the Comets of Olivet, located in rural central Michigan. Olivet, the town, has a population of about 1,600 people. Olivet, the college, has an enrollment of about 1,000 undergrads.
The Comets compete in the NCAA Division III. The softball team went 19-17 last season.
"I was at a softball game and (Olivet coaches) approached me afterwards and told me that they were interested in me and wanted to have me on campus," Coria said. "I went to visit the school and I fell in love once I stepped on campus."
Coria said she expects to continue playing shortstop at Olivet.
What is one memory she'll take with her from her Nipomo career?
"The one thing I'll remember is having to pitch this season. I never pitched before so that was kind of awkward and weird for everyone to watch," Coria said. She made one appearance in the circle this season and allowed one run.
Coria said a number of coaches had a big impact on her career, including Adrian Abayari, Cabrillo High's head coach who's also involved in area softball club Bownet, and Albert Dollinger, who coaches with Bownet and Pioneer Valley High.
"They just really helped me and supported me throughout my career, to gain confidence," Coria said.
Coria says she plans on studying Business Administration and Exercise Science.
"I want to own my own business someday, maybe a gym," Coria said.