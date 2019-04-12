Pioneer Valley had four baserunners against Merced Golden Valley right-hander Marissa Bertuccio Friday.
None of those runners got on base via a hit.
Bertuccio no-hit the Panthers Friday, and Golden Valley (16-2) racked up a 7-0 Best of the West Tournament win over the host team (6-10) on Field 1 at Pioneer Valley High School.
The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the sixth because of the two-hour time limit. Golden Valley was the designated home team.
The two-day tournament will resume Saturday at Pioneer Valley. Games have a two-hour time limit and a 10-run rule after five innings. There will be no tournament champion. Games will be strictly in pool play.
Golden Valley and Pioneer Valley are in Pool A.
"(Bertuccio) wasn't overpowering," Pioneer Valley coach Kristina Sewell said after Bertuccio mixed her pitches effectively, put her offerings all over the strike zone and struck out seven.
"She had good movement on her pitches," said Sewell. "Her arm motion was a little unorthodox, and I think that threw our hitters off."
Pioneer Valley did not have a baserunner until Ashley Gutierrez drew a one-out walk in the fourth. Golden Valley's defense, which had been airtight, slipped after that and three errors, two of which came on well-placed bunts, followed.
The Panthers' first two batters in the fifth reached base via errors on bunts, but they both ran into outs later. Bertuccio faced two batters over the minimum.
Pioneer Valley right-hander Amaya Yebra did well to allow just single runs in the first and second innings. The Cougars stranded two runners each inning. However, the Cougars eventually scored four runs in the third inning.
Yebra hung in there despite taking more of a pounding than some football players take in a game. Her catcher inadvertently hit Yebra on the right shin in the fourth while trying to simply throw the ball back to Yebra after tagging out Golden Valley's Maddy Stokes at the plate in the third.
An errant throw hit Yebra on the arm in the fifth as she was about to reach first base safely on a bunt. In the bottom of the inning, a one-hop shot off the bat of Michaela Key hit Yebra near the same place she had been hit in the third.
Five of Golden Valley's hits went for extra bases. Stokes doubled twice and tripled. Lead-off batter Naomi Moore tripled home two runs and Vanessa Saltos doubled.
Moore had three RBIs. Four other Cougars, including Bertuccio, had one.
Pioneer Valley will play Atascadero at 9 a.m. Saturday on Field 1. Golden Valley's first game that day is also against Atascadero, a 1 p.m. on Field 2.
Pioneer Valley 11, Morro Bay 4
Things went much better for the Panthers against the first-place team in the Ocean League earlier in the day than they did against Golden Valley.
Guiterrez went 3-for-3 for the Panthers. A.Z. Martinez pitched a complete game and hit a two-run triple. Monique Gomez had two hits.
Morro Bay is 5-0 in the Ocean League. Pioneer Valley is 4-1. The teams were to play a league game at Morro Bay April 5, but Sewell said there was a scheduling error, and the game was tentatively re-scheduled for April 23 at Morro Bay.
Soledad 7 Santa Maria 6
The Saints, trailing 7-3 at one point, pulled within 7-6 and had the bases full with two outs in their final at-bat on Field 2 at Pioneer Valley in this Pool B game. However, Soledad right-hander Alize Duarte caught Christina Regalado looking at strike three to end it
None of the Saints had more than one hit. Samanta De La Cruz did hit a triple.
Santa Maria 5, St. Joseph 1
Earlier in the day, the Saints garnered a Pool B win over their cross-town rival.
Xxchelle Glidewell pitched a complete game for Santa Maria. De La Cruz was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Santa Maria will face Lompoc at 9 a.m. Saturday on Field 2. St. Joseph will play Ventura Foothill Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday on the same field.
Atascadero picked up two Pool A wins Friday, defeating Ventura St. Bonaventure 9-0 and Morro Bay 7-4.
Santa Ynez defeated Cabrillo 12-0 in Channel League action. Carpinteria edged Lompoc 7-6 in a non-league game.
College softball
Taft College 10, Hancock College 2 (5 innings, run rule)
Four Hancock errors led to six unearned Taft runs, and the Cougars (9-25) eased past the Bulldogs (9-19) in a non-conference game at Hancock.
The game was called after five innings because of the eight-run rule.
Allie Dodds homered, her 11th of the season, off Hancock right-hander Alexis Porter to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead in the first.
Dodds went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Jade Martinez and Morgan Thomas had three hits each for Taft.
Zaiden Bakke went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Bakke stroked a two-run double in the bottom of the first.
Half of Hancock's six hits went for extra bases. Bakke and Natalya Fuggs doubled. Ehsya Glidewell tripled.
Baseball
Righetti 5, Templeton 4
The Warriors scored a two-game sweep of the Eagles with a win on the road Friday.
Caleb Dulay went 6 2/3 innings and allowed no earned runs. Sutton Tompkins threw in relief, recording a strikeout to close out the win. Dulay struck out three and walked none while allowing eight hits.
The Warriors totaled nine hits and committed three errors. Templeton scored four runs in the seventh inning to make the game close.
Zak Taylor went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for the Warriors. Isaiah Navarro had two doubles while Tompkins and Quigley Espinola also doubled. Taylor had a triple. Espinola finished 2-for-4. Navarro drove in a run and scored once.
Nipomo 8, Morro Bay 2
At Morro Bay, the Titans (10-8-1, 5-1) turned the tables on the Pirates (7-11, 2-4) three days after the Pirates rallied past the Titans at Nipomo.
Nipomo stayed in a first-place tie with Mission Prep, which beat Santa Maria 10-0 Friday at Mission Prep.
Ricardo Rodriguez pitched a complete game for the Titans and checked the Pirates on three hits. Rodriguez struck out seven and walked none.
Rodriguez helped himself with two RBIs, on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly. Brayden Groshart went 2-for-4 and drove in two Nipomo runs. Carmelo Hernandez had three hits, all doubles, and scored twice.
In Mountain League action, Righetti's 5-4 win at Templeton, coupled with Arroyo Grande's 10-3 loss to Paso Robles, put the Warriors in first place. Righetti is 7-1 in the Mountain League, with two-game series against Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo (6-2 Mountain League) remaining in league play.
San Luis Obispo defeated St. Joseph 11-1 in another Mountain League game.
Pioneer Valley edged Orcutt Academy 9-7 in an Ocean League game. In Channel League play, Cabrillo beat Santa Ynez 6-3, Santa Barbara downed Lompoc 8-1 and San Marcos defeated Dos Pueblos 7-4.