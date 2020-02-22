Softball: Lompoc's Braves are young, but eager to get started in 2020

Practice, practice, practice.
After hitting the field for winter practice in January, the Lompoc Braves softball team is ready for some game action.
“The kids are working hard. We’re all excited for the new year,” said head coach Marjie Ledgerwood at Thursday’s practice. “They’re ready to play, ready for real games instead of just practice.”
Ledgerwood is in the third season of her second stint as the Braves’ head coach. A Lompoc High graduate, Ledgerwood has been teaching students with moderate disabilities for the last 15 years.
She also teaches the ins and outs of high school softball.
“We’re a work in progress,” said Ledgerwood. “We’re a young team. We’ve only got two seniors and three juniors. The rest are freshmen and sophomores. We’ll have five sophomores and between three and six freshmen could make the team.
"We're young, but experienced. All our sophomores were on the varsity last year."
Ledgerwood thinks defense will be the key to the team’s success with a sophomore pitcher leading the way.
“We have a solid pitcher and catcher combination and our infield and outfield is made up of excellent athletes,” said Ledgerwood. “Briana Reitmeier will be our main pitcher. She’s only a sophomore but she’s our most experienced pitcher and will get the most innings, the same as she did last year. (Freshman) Cheyanne Cordova is our second pitcher. Cheyanne, who also made the varsity teams in volleyball and basketball, gives us a nice change of speed and will see a lot of action.”
When not on the mound, Cordova see time in center field.
Junior Kendra Hockett will start in center with sophomore Audrey Elizondo in right and senior Heidi Cardenas in left.
“Kendra is lights out in centerfield. She just tracks down everything,” said Ledgerwood. “With Kendra, Audrey and Heidi in the outfield, we’re returning our entire starting outfield from last year.”
“I’m excited for the season. It’s my senior year – the final time I get to play with my girls. I’m excited to see how the season goes,” said Cardenas. “These girls all work hard. We back each other up 100 percent, give each other confidence.”
“When we’re at bat, the other girls all cheer for us,” said junior catcher Haley Larsh. “When I hear them cheering for me, it really pumps me up, gives me more confidence. Imagine just how much confidence that cheering will give to our freshmen.”
“Haley did a really good job behind the plate last year. I think she’ll be even better this year,” said Ledgerwood. “And Haley can really hit. Right now, she’s our leadoff hitter but she makes solid contact and hits with power so we may move her down in the lineup.”
“Our infield is still a work in progress,” said Ledgerwood. “Junior Mya Mendoza may find her way to short and we’ve got a couple freshmen, Savannah Rounds and Daniella Vasquez, battling it out for second base.”
“They’re both good players,” said Ledgerwood. “I’m looking to see some leadership at the position, not just field work but being someone who can take charge, vocalize and keep everyone focused.”
Senior Mariah Villalobos anchors the infield at first base.
Freshman Rita Hernandez takes over the hot corner at third base with Mendoza and sophomore Devonnah Montague in the mix for shortstop.
“Mya took last year off from softball to compete with our track team. She played volleyball in the fall and just completed the basketball season so she’s just recently joined us. I think she has a good shot at working her way into our shortstop position.”
Sophomores Mariah Ponce and Pattie Matzie and freshmen Avary Montgomery and Sarah Gavilanes round out the squad.
The preseason is a shakedown cruise to get ready for Channel League play.
“I think we have a real shot at moving up this year,” said Ledgerwood. “Last year we finished fourth behind Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez and San Marcos.
“This year the league is also going to be challenging. We’ve got to get better on defense. Last year we hit pretty well and put up some runs but we gave up a lot, too.”
“The Channel League is tough but we’re going to be able to win some games. We’ll be very competitive,” said Cardenas. “We’ve just got to work together and push through it on every pitch, every play.
“This team came together easily. Everyone supports everyone and that will show on the field.”
The one team Lompoc doesn’t have to worry about is Santa Barbara. The Dons aren’t fielding a softball team this year.
The Braves opened the season last Saturday, dropping both ends of a doubleheader at San Luis Obispo, 12-3 and 12-1.
“Briana started the first game and went four innings. (Freshman) Cheyanne Cordova went the final three.,” said Ledgerwood. “Then Briana pitched all five innings of the second game (that ended early because of the run rule). It was our first time in action but I see a lot of potential.”
Lompoc is back in action Saturday with a single game at Arroyo Grande. Results of the game were not available at press time.
“It will be fun to see how this team develops, see the chemistry grow,” said Ledgerwood.