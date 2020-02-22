Softball: Lompoc's Braves are young, but eager to get started in 2020

Practice, practice, practice.

After hitting the field for winter practice in January, the Lompoc Braves softball team is ready for some game action.

“The kids are working hard. We’re all excited for the new year,” said head coach Marjie Ledgerwood at Thursday’s practice. “They’re ready to play, ready for real games instead of just practice.”

Ledgerwood is in the third season of her second stint as the Braves’ head coach. A Lompoc High graduate, Ledgerwood has been teaching students with moderate disabilities for the last 15 years.

She also teaches the ins and outs of high school softball.

“We’re a work in progress,” said Ledgerwood. “We’re a young team. We’ve only got two seniors and three juniors. The rest are freshmen and sophomores. We’ll have five sophomores and between three and six freshmen could make the team.

"We're young, but experienced. All our sophomores were on the varsity last year."

Ledgerwood thinks defense will be the key to the team’s success with a sophomore pitcher leading the way.