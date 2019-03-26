Someone had to end its regular season softball losing streak in the latest installment of Lompoc versus Cabrillo on Tuesday.
It was the Braves who ended their skid – through an 11-run explosion in the top of the fourth inning.
Down 3-0 against the Conquistadores, LHS responded by scoring 11 during that inning – helping culminate in the 13-3 victory in seven innings.
Lompoc had lost its last three games heading into Tuesday's contest, including its most recent loss, an 8-5 decision against San Marcos on March 19.
Cabrillo entered the game losing its last five contests.
The Conqs started fast before the marine layer started to blanket the Vandenberg Village sky.
With Antoinette Terrones standing on third base and Alexia Juarez-Wilhite planted on first, Alina Terrones got her sister home via a sacrifice for the game’s first run.
Then, Liz Garcia lured Juarez-Wilhite home to build the lead to 2-0. Katie Heath smashed the next, and final, RBI for the Conqs that placed the lead at 3-0.
But Lompoc High head coach Marjorie Ledgerwood saw a resilient group that never lost their composure and responded with 13 unanswered runs.
“Our kids were putting the ball in play,” Ledgerwood said following the game. “We started a little bit shaky on the defensive side in supporting our pitcher. But they bounced back well.”
Haley Larsh got the top of the fourth started with her single down the left and center field gap. Mariah Villalobos came next to hit a pop fly to center field that dropped to the outfield grass. Heidi Cardenas would go on to load the bases on her ground ball base hit.
That was when Hannah Larsh got the scoring rolling while facing zero outs.
The senior, who won the CIF Southern Section Division 5 title as a freshman with Michelle Hill, drove the first runner in on her ground ball RBI toward left field to cut the CHS lead to 3-1. Hill then blasted a floating fly ball that fell in front of the third base line – bringing Villalobos home to make it 3-2 CHS.
After Cardenas scored on an Audrey Elizondo walk to first to tie it, Sierra Preston put LHS ahead for good.
The senior and starting pitcher sent the softball toward the right field fence – getting three Braves to touch home for the triple that made it 6-3.
Kendra Hockett continued the run rampage with her ground ball RBI, followed by Villalobos, Hannah Larsh and Hill driving in more runs for the Braves’ stat sheet.
“We did hit pretty well once we started to get going,” Ledgerwood said.
And Ledgerwood pointed out the poise of Preston who saw the Braves go down early while standing inside the circle.
“I thought Sierra played a really great game. She’s so strong in the circle defensively,” Ledgerwood said.
She added that Hannah Larsh and Hill delivered strong outings against Cabrillo.
“Hannah’s been hitting all year. She’s done a really good job getting the ball in play. In the last couple of games (for Michelle) she struggled a little bit but she kind of found her rhythm again today. They all just have to keep working hard: Keep working hard in the cage and keep the mindset they have that they can do it.”
Both teams will meet again at LHS on Friday at 4 p.m.
Morro Bay 2, Nipomo 0
Both teams had three hits each, but it was the visiting Pirates that scored both runs in the top of the fourth to seal the win on Tuesday.
Key-Annah Pu'a pitched the complete game, striking out nine Morro Bay batters.
Pu'a, Lisette Coria and Karley Camacho had the hits for NHS.
Weather permitting, NHS softball head coach Matt Paradis says the contest against Mission Prep at Cuesta College is still on for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Dunn 3, Cabrillo 2
The Earwigs and Conquistadores stretched things out to five sets before Dunn pulled out the win on Thursday.
Set scores were 26-24, 14-25, 23-25, 25-17 and 15-8.
Jeremy Hicks led CHS with seven kills. Cade McNamee had six kills and one block. Jericho Guron finished with nine digs.