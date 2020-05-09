Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Antoinette Terrones unhampered by vision impairment

Besides, she noted in her essay, she had to learn the ways in which she could turn her head.

“I had to work on running, catching, kicking and lifting over those three years due to this surgery,” she wrote in her essay.

Team workouts have been disallowed since schools statewide were closed in March because of the pandemic, bringing along the cancellation of the remainder of spring sports as well.

“Since then, I haven’t been able to get out much to work out on my own,” said Terrones. “My sister has a rare fever syndrome, and we all have to stay in to monitor that.

“When I can, I do conditioning workouts in my backyard to stay in shape.”

The three-year National Honors Society member carries a 3.89 GPA at Cabrillo. She said she has adapted to online learning since schools were closed.

“I would like to be in the classroom because I have AP classes, like AP English and AP Calculus,” she said.

“But I’m doing pretty well with online learning. It’s nice seeing your friends, even if you can’t actually be with them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.