The Dos Pueblos Chargers (9-0 Channel League) softball team broke a tie for first place in the Channel League with a 3-2 victory in eight innings over the Santa Ynez Pirates (8-1) at Dos Pueblos.
Sana Ynez’s Armani Garcia went the distance, pitching 7 2/3 innings while giving up just three hits.
Allison Speshyock pitched eight full innings for Dos Pueblos, giving up seven hits.
Santa Ynez took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and went ahead 2-0 in the fourth before Dos Pueblos scored twice in the sixth to tie the game, eventually sending it into extra innings.
Michaela Baker had three hits and Maggie Usher two for Santa Ynez.
Usher and Molli Kadlec knocked in one run apiece for Santa Ynez.
The teams meet again Thursday at Santa Ynez High with the league championship on the line.
Volleyball
San Marcos 3, Santa Ynez 0
The San Marcos Royals swept the Santa Ynez Pirates 25-18, 25-14, 28-18 in a Channel League boys volleyball match at San Marcos.
The Pirates (21-11, 3-5 Channel) were led by Nate Rogers and Andrew Nielson with eight kills and two stuff blocks each.
Santa Ynez head coach Craig Scott said, “The Royals used their tough serving and big front line to take control of the match.”
Santa Ynez (2-4 Channel League) wraps up its season Thursday with a non-league home match against Carpinteria's Cate.