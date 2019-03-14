Before taking on rival Cabrillo, Lompoc High boys tennis made the decision to pull up two junior varsity members to help bolster its chances against the Conquistadores.
Braves head coach Paul Gaudreault cited both Anthony Espinosa and Isaac Cadenas as the primary catalysts of the LHS win on Thursday.
Both newcomers scored wins on the doubles and singles side, respectively, in the Braves’ 13-5 victory over the Conqs underneath a breezy and partly cloudy sky in Vandenberg Village.
“They did a decent job for us,” Gaudreault said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do – keep building what I did with the J.V team, so they can come over because we need to fill the void.”
Lompoc collected six victories during singles play – including Cadenas’ win over CHS No. 2 option Chance Siers 6-2. Espinosa added a helping swing on the doubles end – teaming up with Andres Servin to claim two victories by scores of 6-2 and 6-2.
“Isaac beat the No. 2. But what I liked about Espinosa is that he was always in it,” Gaudreault said.
Espinosa has been on a winning roll on the courts with what the first-year head coach says is a 6-1 record. It’s enough to not demote Espinosa.
“I’m going to keep him on varsity now. He’s earned his way there,” Gaudreault said.
Outside of the two new varsity players for Thursday’s duel, No. 1 Kevin Hernandez snatched two victories over Siers (6-0) and Zack Porter (6-2). The Braves’ No. 2 option Anthony Morales swept all three of his contests by scores 6-4, 6-1 and 6-0.
Cabrillo’s No. 1 ace Jonathan McGrath earned two wins over the Braves in solo action – coming out victorious against Hernandez (6-3) and Cadenas (6-4). Porter claimed the win over Cadenas 6-4.
On the doubles side, Lompoc (5-3 overall) won seven of nine contests there. The No. 1 options of Jeremiah Munoz and Max Flores pulled the hat trick – winning all three contests 6-3, 6-0 and 6-0.
Servin/Espinosa and the No. 2 team of Ricardo Garay/Anthony Oseguera claimed two of three wins each; Servin and Espinosa winning their two sets by the same score of 6-2 while Garay/Oseguera won two contests in 6-1 and 6-3.
Cabrillo’s duo of Eli Pellot and Manny Velasquez claimed two wins over Lompoc, putting together 7-5 and 6-1 wins over Garay/Oseguera and Servin/Espinosa, respectively.
Overall, Gaudreault liked how fundamentally sound the Braves were in a certain areas.
“What I also liked today was that they kept the ball down and they were on their toes,” Gaudreault said. “They served the ball better today. They’re a good group of boys and they pay attention to what I teach them.”
Softball
Nipomo 12, Coast Union 0
Titans head coach Matt Paradis said he witnessed the perfect game out of Mimi Wolf inside the circle.
The right-handed junior put up this performance according to Paradis: 10 strikeouts, zero walks, no errors and lastly, no hits…completing the perfect pitching day.
At the bat, Karley Camacho went two of three with one double and three RBI’s. Key-Annah Pu’a took a break from throwing pitches in the circle and added to the Titans’ hitting – blasting two hits including one double and driving in two runners.
The Titans will now head to Carpinteria on Saturday for a double header, with the first game set for 11 a.m.
Boys Golf
Orcutt Academy 230, Pioneer Valley 298
Five Spartan golfers shot the golf ball below the 52 points mark at Rancho Maria Golf Course on Thursday.
Robbie Birch earned medalist honors by shooting a 38. Cesar Lopez followed him by finishing at 42. Micah Raufcher shot a 48, followed by Dakota Allen (50) and Jose Barcelo (52).