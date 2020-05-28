Pioneer Valley softball team seniors get a drive-through parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no formal Senior Day for the seven seniors on the Pioneer Valley High School softball team this year.

Pioneer Valley coach Kristina Sewell saw to it that her seven seniors got some recognition anyway.

Wednesday night, she gave each of the seven their own drive through parade at each of their homes. The seven seniors on the Pioneer Valley softball squad are Leticia Perez, Serenity O'Nan, Monique Gomez, Lisette Guzman, Breanna Galaites, Gizelle Melero and Amanda Casares.

"I was under the understanding that there would be," some sort of impromptu ceremony, said Perez.

"I did not expect there to be a bunch of cars and smokebombs. There was a poster board and a bottle with dirt from the (Pioneer Valley) infield and a bunch of little snacks. There was also a note from our coach, and a bag with a softball in it."

"I kind of figured they would do that because they told us to dress nice," for the Wednesday evening impromptu Wednesday night ceremony, said Gomez.

"It was really nice that they did this."

O'Nan said, "Oh, I knew something was happening. I just didn't know WHAT was happening.