Orcutt Academy's softball team was young last year. The Spartans are younger this year, but they are winning.

This season, Conteras is hitting .682 and has already driven in 25 runs and scored 16 times. Eight of those RBIs came in a 19-3 win over Coastal Christian last month.

Orcutt Academy has wins of 19-5 and 19-3 over Coastal Christian and 17-0 and 18-0 wins over Shandon.

Black was batting .615 on the season through 10 games with 16 hits in 26 at-bats. She's driven in nine runs and scored 19 times. Black led the Spartans in innings pitched with 17 2/3, striking out 30 batters with a 2.77 ERA and a 3-2 win loss record.

Black was credited with 13 stolen bases in 16 attempts.

Kariss Whitford, a freshman, had 11 RBIs on 10 his in the first 10 games of the season.

Whitford has pitched 14 innings with 23 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA.

Many of the Spartans play multiple positions, and Contreras gives them experience at the catching position.

With the exception of Danica Black, who catches and plays in the outfield when she's not pitching, all of the Spartans' listed outfielders are freshmen.

They include part-time outfielder Salinas, and full-time outfielders Echoe Barretto, Sofia Fuson, and Reilly and Cathy Sibley.