Orcutt Academy's softball team was young last year. The Spartans are younger this year, but they are winning.

The Orcutt Academy softball team did not have much experience last year.
The Spartans have even less experience this year.
In 2019, the Spartans had four seniors and three sophomores. This year, coach Darrell Black has eight freshmen and one senior, utility player Bella Dawson.
"We're very young," Darrell Black said. "A lot of positions are open."
Darrell Black does have an experienced pitcher, his sophomore daughter Danica. The team's other listed pitchers are junior Arianna Contreras, sophomore Sophia Balas, and freshman Mercedes Salinas.
Contreras and Balas, along with Danica Black, are varsity returners. The other varsity returnee is junior first baseman Kaitlyn Golden.
Orcutt went 0-10 in the inaugural Ocean League last year. This year, the Spartans will try to shore up their defense. They made 101 errors as a team in 2019.
The Spartans were scheduled to play Morro Bay in the Ocean League opener Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Spartans hit a relatively light .259 last year but they do have two of their top hitters from 2019 back, Contreras and Danica Black. Darrell Black's daughter hit .491 last year, best on the team. Contreras batted .346 and drove in a team-high 18 runs.
This season, Conteras is hitting .682 and has already driven in 25 runs and scored 16 times. Eight of those RBIs came in a 19-3 win over Coastal Christian last month.
Orcutt Academy has wins of 19-5 and 19-3 over Coastal Christian and 17-0 and 18-0 wins over Shandon.
Black was batting .615 on the season through 10 games with 16 hits in 26 at-bats. She's driven in nine runs and scored 19 times. Black led the Spartans in innings pitched with 17 2/3, striking out 30 batters with a 2.77 ERA and a 3-2 win loss record.
Black was credited with 13 stolen bases in 16 attempts.
Kariss Whitford, a freshman, had 11 RBIs on 10 his in the first 10 games of the season.
Whitford has pitched 14 innings with 23 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA.
Many of the Spartans play multiple positions, and Contreras gives them experience at the catching position.
With the exception of Danica Black, who catches and plays in the outfield when she's not pitching, all of the Spartans' listed outfielders are freshmen.
They include part-time outfielder Salinas, and full-time outfielders Echoe Barretto, Sofia Fuson, and Reilly and Cathy Sibley.
The Spartans will compete in the Ocean League again, along with defending champion Morro Bay, Nipomo, St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Mission Prep. St. Joseph is an Ocean League newcomer.
The Spartans will again play their home games at Lakeview Junior High School.
The Spartans are slated to play Santa Maria in another Ocean League game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.