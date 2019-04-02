Early in the season, Pioneer Valley's softball team struggled to win a game.
After an eight-run rally with two outs in the top of the sixth inning lifted the Panthers to an 11-5 win at crosstown rival Santa Maria Tuesday, the Panthers (5-8 overall) are 3-0 in the Ocean League.
"Now we're looking forward to the game at Morro Bay," that will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday and will be for first place, said the No. 9 hitter in the Pioneer Valley lineup, center fielder Alexia Rivas, after she had two hits and drove in four runs Tuesday.
"Yes, we are," said Pioneer Valley pitcher Amaya Yebra. "We're going to get after them." Yebra clamped down on the Santa Maria hitters Tuesday after giving up three runs in the first inning and two in the second as the Panthers spotted the Saints a 5-0 lead.
Santa Maria dropped to 3-10, 1-2.
All of Pioneer Valley's sixth-inning runs were unearned. With the bases full and two outs, a one-hop shot off the bat of Letitia Perez popped out of Santa Maria shortstop Iceis McNutt's glove. Yebra scored the Panthers' first run.
Then the Panthers' hits just kept coming.
Rivas singled in two runs. and another came in as the Saints threw the ball around the infield haphazardly. Aneisia Dollinger singled in the tying run then Ashley Gutierrez doubled home Dollinger with the eventual winning run.
Breanna Galaites doubled home Gutierrez to make it 7-5. The hit was especially sweet for Galaites since Santa Maria center fielder Christina Regalado robbed the Pioneer Valley catcher of a solo home run to lead off the inning.
Regalado raced to the center field netting, reached over the netting to grab the Galaites drive and held on to the ball as she hit the netting, went down and wound up behind the outfield.
Serenity O'Nan doubled home another run. The Panthers looked all set to add another run, but Yebra's drive hit, which appeared headed for the left field gap, struck O'Nan for the third out.
Nonetheless, "The rally lifted us," said Pioneer Valley coach Kristina Sewell.
"We wanted it more than they did, and we finally started swinging aggressively."
Santa Maria coach Greg Guerrero said, "We had been playing such a good game," before the Panthers' rally.
Then, "We stood by and watched them play. They didn't lay down and die (after the early Santa Mari surge). They never gave up."
The Saints had all the momentum early. Michaela Melena and pitcher Xchelle Glidewell each doubled in a run in the first, and Sara Rodriguez singled home another.
Adrianna Lopez doubled home two more runs for the Saints in the second. They had just three more hits off Yebra after that though, and the Panthers, who had hit in a bit of tough lup uck to then, tagged Glidewell's pitches in the sixth inning after having just three hits to that point.
Santa Maria's defense sagged late after making some good plays early. Third baseman Samantha DeLaCruz stabbed a sharp ground ball and threw to first for an out in the top of the second inning, and McNutt reached high to stab a sharp line drive to lead off the top of the third.
However, the Saints made two errors in a five-hit, three-run Pioneer Valley seventh, and the Saints finished with five errors. The Panthers had none.
They had no strikeouts, either. Yebra fanned six.
"I've been pitching all my life," so pitching for the softball team after an All-Ocean League season for a Pioneer Valley volleyball team that made it to the playoffs was not an adjustment for her, said Yebra.
"My curve ball and my drop were what were working for me after the second inning. I literally learned my curve during warm-ups."
Gutierrez, Galaites, Perez, Rivas and Monique Gomez all had two hits for the Panthers. DeLaCruz, Glidewell and Sarae Ramirez had two hits apiece for the Saints.
Santa Maria will play a 4:30 p.m. Ocean League home game against Nipomo Thursday. Guerrero said the game was moved up from its previously scheduled Friday start because of a forecast for rain that day.