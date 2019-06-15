The second annual area North-South softball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hancock College.
All proceeds from the game will be designated to benefit Stevie Wisz. Wisz, a Righetti High School graduate, played for the 2019 UCLA national championship team as a senior there.
Her battle against heart disease has drawn national attention, and she will throw out the first pitch Wednesday night. Wisz is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery June 21.
The players Wednesday night will all be graduated seniors.
The North team will consist of players from Atascadero, Paso Robles, Templeton and San Luis Obispo. Morro Bay and Mission Prep are also North schools, but no players from either school were listed on the North roster at press time.
The South squad will consist of players from Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria.
Orcutt Academy and Santa Ynez are South schools, but no players from either school was listed on the South squad at press time.
Here is a list of the South roster.
St. Joseph: Halli Hunter and Soliel Orca. Their positions were not listed at press time.
Righetti: Lisette Hernandez, pitcher, and Samantha Lopez, first baseman/outfielder/catcher.
Pioneer Valley: Mariah Arellano, outfielder, Alexia Rivas, center fielder, Ashley Gutierrez, infielder/utility player, Aneisia Dollinger, first baseman.
Arroyo Grande: Keriann Aguilera, catcher/third baseman, Emma Holt, pitcher/first baseman, Kaela Gresham, outfielder/shortstop, Sarah Eguiluz, second baseman.
Santa Maria: Xchelle Glidewell, Isabella Moore, Sarae Ramirez and Sara Rodriguez. Their positions were not listed at press time.
Nipomo: Lisette Coria. Her position was not listed at press time.
Here is a list of the North roster.
San Luis Obispo: Kaitlyn Sandoval, outfielder, Sammi Godfrey, outfielder/utility player, Xio Gin, pitcher/shortstop.
Templeton: Ashley Daugherty, pitcher.
Paso Robles: Brooke Midler, shortstop, Lya Abel, outfielder, Kirra Vargas, outfielder.
Atascadero: Bailey Crawford, shortstop, Katie Perry, first baseman/shortstop, Taylor Herzog, second baseman/shortstop, Gabrielle HInzo, outfielder/third baseman, Claire Lohayza, catcher/shortstop, Shelby Moody, third baseman.
Gin has signed with Oregon State as a pitcher. Daugherty, who pitched Templeton to the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 3 championship, has signed with Texas A&M. Midler and Lohayza were the 2019 co-MVPs of the Mountain League.